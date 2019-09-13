Yoga Gains Ground in Niira Radia Led Nayati Healthcare

The environment of a hospital is often stressful – constant exposure to tension filled corridors, beeping of monitors, and the beaming bright red and green lights could affect both physical and emotional health of medical professionals, as well as the attendants’.

Healthcare professionals often encounter physical and emotional burnout which can have a negative impact on the overall quality of life. Apart from the responsibilities derived from their chosen medical field, doctors and nurses often cope with a demanding job, the stress of shift-work, and long working hours.

Incorporating Yoga as a remedy to enhance the overall well-being, Nayati Medicity, Mathura, since its inception in 2016, has been organizing yoga session for families of patients and the caregivers at the hospital. Moreover, with a vision to provide holistic health to the vulnerable communities, Nayati Healthcare has reached out to more than 80,000 villagers around Mathura and Agra and taught them the benefits of practicing Yoga.

Mr. Ashutosh Kumar, the Yogacharya in Nayati Mathura Unit, conducts these sessions for doctors and nurses to help them clear their mind and stay positive. Sessions are also held for family members and attendants of patients – who are profoundly affected by changes in health of their loved ones. Yoga not only keeps the relatives calm and engaged, but has also created a lot of goodwill for Nayati in the region.

Yoga sessions being conducted at Nayati Medicity, Mathura

The sentiment is backed by Nayati Healthcare's Chairperson, Ms. Niira Radia, who set the ball rolling for Yoga to be introduced in the hospital. "Personally, I have always believed in the therapeutic powers of yoga and meditation, which helps prevent illnesses and foster health. We have been conducting Yoga sessions for the caregivers, patient relatives and communities, the response from all has been very encouraging. We hope to replicate this across the group hospitals," Niira Radia stated.

Some hospitals in the US and European Nations have recognized Yoga as a significant component of medical care, and there is an increased global acceptance of Yoga therapy. Nayati Healthcare has been able to take Yoga to the villages in Western Uttar Pradesh through its medical camps, focusing on educating villagers about the preventive benefits of this practice.

In India, the Ministry of AYUSH has been adapting initiatives to integrate Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy with modern medicine for its increased acceptance.

While many doctors in India recommend Yoga, and the country's modern medicine hospitals have observed International Yoga Day, there lies significant scope for a more standardized inclusion of Yoga in the modern medicine ecosystem.