Yogi Adityanath Biography by Writer Pravin Kumar is Now the Best Seller

The biography of UP Chief Minister ‘Yogi Adityanath: The Rise of a Saffron Socialist’ is now amongst best seller books. The book written by Pravin Kumar, Deputy Resident Editor, Times of India, Lucknow beautifully highlights Yogi Adityanath’s journey from a village in Uttrakhand to Gorakhnath temple (Gorakhpur), Parliament and finally becoming Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The enthralling read takes you through his life before politics, his beliefs and the ways that eventually led to Yogi’s political entry.

‘The Rise of a Saffron Socialist’, is slowly and steadily making its way to the special collection of many politicians and political journalists these days. The book is receiving an all around praise, “Enough books were written about Yogi’s Adiyanath, when he became Chief Minister, but this piece stands out amongst them is the rise of a saffron socialist by Pravin Kumar. This fast-paced book has lot of interesting anecdotes”- The Sunday Guardian.

Yogi Aditynath has been the epicenter of many political debates, while the book showcases the rise of his political career; it also presents his different personality that people are unaware of. Yogi has a taken Hindutva and socialism parallel to one another; the man has given a new dimension to politics, which has been correctly highlighted in the book.

Hriday Narayan Dikshit, Speaker, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly mentions in his foreword of the book, “Such a book, which would inspire the aspiring social and political leaders, was not available so far. The book highlights the life and times of Yogiji. The book is filled with stories and anecdotes from his early days till the time he became the CM of India’s largest state, Uttar Pradesh.”

Yogi Adityanath: The Rise of a Saffron Socialist is a book about Ajay Mohan Singh Bisht, a man who became a yogi and a yogi who became a politician. All throughout the book there are intricate and untouched information about Yogi Adityanath. The book narrates his life story and also highlights the changes that ‘yogi-politician’ aspire to make in the state.

Talking about the book, Sunil Bansal, General (Organisation), UP BJP said, “The life of Yogi Adityanath ji is full of changes. The book traces his fascinating journey…and also the history of the Gorakhnath Temple and the Nath sect.”

All in all, reading the book will give you many insights, and will surely create a new persona of the politician who is painting the world in social saffron with his ideologies. The book can be bought on Amazon and is published by the Times Group. The first copy of the book was presented to Yogi Adityanath on November 24, 2017. The book is was also released at the Times Literature Festival in New Delhi on November 26, 2017.