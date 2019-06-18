You Bank the Digital Asset Banking Platform Presents at UNCHAIN 2019 in Berlin

by businesswireindia.com

The Blockchain Conference UNCHAIN 2019 was held in Berlin, Germany, from June 14 to 15, 2019. You Bank, a digital asset banking platform, attended and delivered a speech at the conference. You Bank has henceforth made a brilliant appearance in the European market and officially opened the prelude of the global layout!

You Bank’s Digital Asset Banking Platform, the Federal Reserve of the Digital World

You Bank, a world-class multinational blockchain financial service platform, is a well-deserved global leader in the field of digital asset management. Headquartered in Singapore, You Bank was founded by the Richmond family, one of the nine Jewish families known as the "Rothschild" family in the digital world.

You Bank Global CEO Daniel attended and delivered a speech at the conference. He introduced that the original intention of You Bank was to establish a digital bank which could operate world-widely in the digital economy era. You Bank will cover digital asset management, digital asset trading, global asset allocation, digital fund, digital trust, digital asset insurance and other comprehensive services. You Bank’s Digital Asset Banking Platform is committed to providing global users with "one-app-for-all" digital asset management and financial services, becoming the "Federal Reserve" of the digital world.

In addition, You Bank currently has more than 150 financial product developments, asset management, trading, technology research and development personnel worldwide, and currently manages more than 60,000 BTCs.

You Bank Creates a Real Boundless Block Chain App Ecology

You Bank will make relentless efforts for enterprise progress and social development, and ultimately create a "digital ecological community" in the digital world, where we can create, possess, build, share and win collectively. There will be a time for all the projects to converge on the platform created by You Bank, which will eventually build a boundless and sharing "digital ecological community", an ecological platform for global financial and commercial resources convergence.

You Bank Anchors the Value of Digital Currency

In addition, You Bank is the first and only platform in the world that can anchor the value of digital currency. You Bank has fundamentally changed the business structure of the entire digital economy. Digital currency closely anchors the long-term value of You Bank global ecosystem, and holding the digital assets of You Bank can continuously generate high value returns.

