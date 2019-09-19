Your-Space Announces Senior Leadership Appointment to Strengthen Its Footprint

by businesswireindia.com

n his new role, Kamath will spearhead the startup’s expansion plans and deliver the promise of redefining the student living experience.

Shubha Lal has been appointed COO whereas Nidhi Kumra leads as the CEO of Your-Space which has 21 hostels with 2,500 beds at present and is fast expanding and aims to grow by crossing the mark of 75,000 beds across India.

startup.

Kamath joins Your-Space after enjoying an elaborate banking career of 38 years across 4 public sector banks – Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank and Allahabad Bank of which he held the position of Chairman and Managing Director of the latter two. He has also headed industry bodies like Indian Banks Association (IBA), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and Indian Institute for Banking & Finance (IIBF) facilitating development of sound and progressive banking policies.

The seasoned banker brings with him wealth of experience and expertise with an aim to pass on his learnings to the future generations of business leaders. Commenting on his appointment, Nidhi Kumra, Co-founder and CEO at Your-Space said, “Your-Space is a young brand and we are indeed very fortunate to have Mr. Kamath join us as we need strong custodians to manage critical components of our business. He is amongst the few leaders who has led teams on projects focused on enhancing consumer experience

we are growing rapidly with a focus of being pioneers in the student housing industry.’’

KR Kamath

said, "Your-Space is solving a tangible problem for the country's unorganized student housing market and augmenting best guest experience through technology. I am looking forward to being a part of this exciting and humbling journey."

India’s premier student housing brand, Your-Space today announced its senior leadership team to further strengthen the company’s operations and power next phase of growth. Veteran ex-banker, KR Kamath has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Company board. IKaran Kaushish will head the marketing initiatives of the. We are keen to have him on board asAn IIM – Cambridge – Oxford alumni initiative, Your-Space is a built-to-suit student housing facility that offers top-class accommodation. Aiming at creating a brand that is consistent in safety, comfort and quality that can be trusted by students, parents as well as universities, they partner with property owners and developers to build a home for students by leasing, remodelling and managing large buildings.Your Space fosters holistic living through carefully chosen facilities and services by creating a jovial atmosphere. The company stands out in the cluttered paying guests and hostel rooms market by introducing the use of paperless technology to store data, biometric access that enhances safety and security, laundry services and multi-cuisine menu to suit the individual palate of the students. They are currently located across 7 cities at 21 places and aim to grow by crossing the mark of 75,000 beds across India.Source: Businesswire