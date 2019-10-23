Yunnan, A Must-Go Place Making Young People Enchanted

by businesswireindia.com

In Yunnan, such a 394,100-square-kilometer vast land, there is full of magic and romance. From valleys with an altitude of 76 meters to peaks with an altitude of 6,740 meters, this land encompasses all kinds of spectacular landscape, such as numerous mountains and surging rivers.

There are last paradises for wild animals and miraculous plants growing for thousands of years hidden in warm zones, frigid zones, rain forests, meadow, rocks and peaks. Once you get here and see these amazing and magnificent mountains and rivers, you will never turn your eyes elsewhere.

“My Favorite Scenic Areas in Yunnan”

Five Must-see Scenic Areas

The Old Town of Lijiang

Chongsheng Temple and Three-Pagoda Culture Tourist Area, Dali

Xishuangbanna Primeval Forest Park Co., Ltd.

Yuanmou People Museum, Chuxiong

Heshun Ancient Town, Tengchong

Five Scenic Areas Making You Come Back

Jade Dragon Snow Mountain Scenic Area, Lijiang

Yunfeng Mountain Scenic Area, Tengchong

China Pu’er Tea Expo Park

Banglazhang Hot-spring Health and Recreation Resort, Longling County

Mengle Cultural Tourism Area, Xishuangbanna

Five Beautiful Must-go Places in Your Life

Stone Forest Scenic Area, Kunming

Jade Water Village Scenic Area, Lijiang

Lugu Lake, Lijiang

Volcano Geothermal Sea Scenic Area, Tengchong

Wild Elephant Valley Scenic Area, Xishuangbanna

Five Popular Destinations

Colorful Yunnan · Gudian Town Tourist Resort

Rongchuang Xishuangbanna Tourist Resort

Fantasy Babao International Garden Tourist Resort

Kirin Watertown, Qujing

Fenglongwan Town, Xundian (Fenglongwan International Tourist Resort)

Explore and indulge in Yunnan’s impressive scenery while you’re young!

