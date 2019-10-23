  • Download mobile app
23 Oct 2019, Edition - 1562, Wednesday
Yunnan, A Must-Go Place Making Young People Enchanted

by businesswireindia.com

October 23, 2019

Business Wire India

In Yunnan, such a 394,100-square-kilometer vast land, there is full of magic and romance. From valleys with an altitude of 76 meters to peaks with an altitude of 6,740 meters, this land encompasses all kinds of spectacular landscape, such as numerous mountains and surging rivers.

 

There are last paradises for wild animals and miraculous plants growing for thousands of years hidden in warm zones, frigid zones, rain forests, meadow, rocks and peaks. Once you get here and see these amazing and magnificent mountains and rivers, you will never turn your eyes elsewhere.

 

“My Favorite Scenic Areas in Yunnan”

 

Five Must-see Scenic Areas

 

The Old Town of Lijiang

 

Chongsheng Temple and Three-Pagoda Culture Tourist Area, Dali

 

Xishuangbanna Primeval Forest Park Co., Ltd.

 

Yuanmou People Museum, Chuxiong

 

Heshun Ancient Town, Tengchong

 

 

 

“My Favorite Scenic Areas in Yunnan”

 

Five Scenic Areas Making You Come Back

 

Jade Dragon Snow Mountain Scenic Area, Lijiang

 

Yunfeng Mountain Scenic Area, Tengchong

 

China Pu’er Tea Expo Park

 

Banglazhang Hot-spring Health and Recreation Resort, Longling County

 

Mengle Cultural Tourism Area, Xishuangbanna

 

 

 

“My Favorite Scenic Areas in Yunnan”

 

Five Beautiful Must-go Places in Your Life

 

Stone Forest Scenic Area, Kunming

 

Jade Water Village Scenic Area, Lijiang

 

Lugu Lake, Lijiang

 

Volcano Geothermal Sea Scenic Area, Tengchong

 

Wild Elephant Valley Scenic Area, Xishuangbanna

 

 

 

“My Favorite Scenic Areas in Yunnan”

 

Five Popular Destinations

 

Colorful Yunnan · Gudian Town Tourist Resort

 

Rongchuang Xishuangbanna Tourist Resort

 

Fantasy Babao International Garden Tourist Resort

 

Kirin Watertown, Qujing

 

Fenglongwan Town, Xundian (Fenglongwan International Tourist Resort)

 

 

 

Explore and indulge in Yunnan’s impressive scenery while you’re young!

 

 
Source: Businesswire

