Yuvraj Didn’t Retire! India’s World Cup Hero All Set for His New Innings With BalleBaazi.Com

“It's a matter of immense pride to have Yuvraj in the Baazi family. The world knows how Yuvraj brought a paradigm shift in the Indian cricket scene with his 'Never Give Up' attitude for his country. We, at BalleBaazi.com boast of similar traits in our core values. We look forward to a long and productive association with Yuvi.”

– added Saurabh Chopra, Co-Founder & CEO, BalleBaazi.com.

Yuvraj Singh didn’t retire! Yes, India’s World Cup hero is all set for his new innings with BalleBaazi.com, India’s most trusted online fantasy cricket platform. Widely recognized as India's most celebrated all-rounder of all time, Yuvraj Singh is all set to dominate world cricket again; this time on BalleBaazi.com., “I am delighted to be associated with BalleBaazi.com, the ultimate cricket fantasy league. I will interact with my fans on a personal level while competing with them as we select teams comprising of our favourite players. This is the best platform for passionate cricket fans to test their skills and knowledge related to the game.”“Yuvraj Singh is the perfect representative for BalleBaazi.com. It was his strength, determination, and perseverance that helped him & team India lift the world cup; but beyond the field, his battle against a life-threatening disease inspired billions including me. Since the first time I saw him against Australia in Nairobi, he’s been my cricketing Hero. Yuvraj Singh defines the word ‘Champion’, we welcome him on board and look forward to this fruitful collaboration.”The world will remember Yuvraj Singh as the match winner who was made for the biggest stage as he could win a game with his batting and bowling. Similar to Yuvraj’s all-round prowess on the cricket field, BalleBaazi.com too offers unique batting and bowling fantasy formats which cater to a wide range of cricket fantasy enthusiasts., “We belong from Punjab & having Yuvi on board is all the more special because he perfectly exhibits the Punjabi flavour of fun & aggression at the same time with which, we & the audience will connect really well. It’s an absolute honour to have him on board!”Source: Businesswire