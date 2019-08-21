Yuvraj Singh Tells You How to Be a New Age Baazigar!

by businesswireindia.com

The campaign has a series of three digital ads inspiring gamers to create their own cricket team on the BalleBaazi app

BalleBaazi.com, India's fastest growing fantasy gaming platform unveils its latest ad campaign “Ab Khel kar Jeetne Wale Ko Baazigar kehte hai”

(Link)

with brand ambassador Yuvraj Singh who has helmed three advertisements. The maiden ad released by the company sees Yuvraj Singh deliver a special message for gaming enthusiasts, encouraging them to test their skills on the app.

The newly launched ad perfectly resonates with the quirky personality of the all-rounder cricketer. In his own incomparable style Yuvi tells gamers, ‘Haar Kar Jeetne Wale Ko Baazigar Kehte The’ but with the BalleBaazi App, ‘Ab Khel Kar Jeetne Wale Ko Baazigar Kehte Hain’. This encourages people to play more and thus win more on the BalleBaazi App.BalleBaazi.com recently signed Yuvraj Singh as their brand ambassador and had launched ad campaigns during the ICC World Cup 2019 with the eminent cricketer. With this new endeavor, the brand takes a step further to fortify Ballebaazi.com in the world of fantasy cricket. The other two ads of the campaign will be released in the month of August and September 2019 respectively.Source: Businesswire