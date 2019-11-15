Zee Learn Limited Q2 FY20 – Consolidated PAT Zooms 73 Percent

Highlights of Consolidated Q2 FY20 financial performance over Q2 FY19:

Highlights of Standalone Q2 FY20 financial performance over Q2 FY19:

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved and taken on record the unaudited consolidated financial results of Zee Learn Limited (ZLL) and its subsidiaries for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. For Q2 FY20, ZLL, at a consolidated level, reported Total Revenue of Rs 148.8 Cr, EBITDA of Rs 51.9 Cr, PBT of Rs 32.8 Cr and PAT of Rs 24.4 Cr. The ZLL standalone EBITDA as a % of Operating Revenue increased from 46.6 % in Q2 FY19 to 59.3 % in Q2 FY20 in a superlative performance.



Commenting on the business performance, Mr. Ajey Kumar, MD said, “We are happy to announce excellent results for Q2 FY20 even with the adverse macroeconomic environment. We continue to maintain leadership position in preschools and a fast paced growth in the K-12 domain by increasing our footprint into newer markets. As the Indian education industry goes through a churn driven by digital disruption, we are happy to report that parents are responding positively towards our tech interventions through Kidzee Tab and Kidzee App. Our investments in research and innovation, our deep domain and contextual knowledge, intellectual property and recognitions from relevant industry bodies are key influencers to our uninterrupted growth.”



Commenting on the results, Mr. Debshankar Mukhopadhyay, CEO, said Zee Learn is in a unique position of being able to provide a plethora of educational offerings to fulfil the demands of the contemporary parent / student. Zee Learn’s focused student-centric approach through its various brands enables it to chart a differentiated and disciplined path to growth. With the use of technology in the form of Apps and Learning Management System, our teachers are more empowered thereby augmenting developmental outcomes for children. We remain focused on driving rigor in our operations, generating strong cash flows and profitability, while continuing to invest strongly for future growth. One of our key priorities going forward is to reduce our leverage significantly in the next few months from the internal cash flows and other strategic initiatives on our portfolio.”

Financial Highlights: Zee Learn Limited Consolidated

Quarter ended Half Year ended 30-Sep-19 30-Sep-18 Growth % 30-Sep-19 30-Sep-18 Growth % Revenue from operations 136.60 126.05 8.38% 291.36 239.19 21.81% Other Income 11.81 6.88 71.59% 23.33 12.90 80.93% Total Revenue 148.41 132.93 11.65% 314.69 252.08 24.84% COGS / Operational Cost 35.19 37.77 -6.82% 79.06 66.46 18.97% Employee benefits expense 33.52 36.31 -7.68% 71.95 64.32 11.86% Selling and marketing expenses 5.53 7.22 -23.44% 12.19 14.24 -14.39% Other expenses 10.55 11.45 -7.90% 21.58 18.35 17.61% Total expenses 84.79 92.75 -8.59% 184.79 163.37 13.11% EBITDA 51.82 33.30 55.62% 106.57 75.81 40.57% EBITDA % 37.93% 26.42% 36.58% 31.70% Finance Cost 15.96 11.88 34.33% 30.76 21.59 42.47% Depreciation and amortisation expenses 14.83 7.95 86.54% 29.77 12.55 137.17% Profit before tax 32.84 20.35 61.37% 69.37 54.57 27.13% Profit before tax % 22.12% 15.31% 22.04% 21.65% Tax 8.44 6.25 34.94% 18.35 16.39 11.95% Profit after tax 24.40 14.09 73.10% 51.02 38.17 33.65% Profit after tax% 16.44% 10.60% 16.21% 15.14%

Financial Highlights: Zee Learn Limited Standalone

Quarter ended Half Year ended 30-Sep-19 30-Sep-18 Growth % 30-Sep-19 30-Sep-18 Growth % Revenue from operations 47.19 39.25 20.23% 107.99 93.42 15.60% Other Income 5.65 3.57 58.40% 10.86 9.10 19.36% Total Revenue 52.84 42.82 23.42% 118.85 102.52 15.93% COGS / Operational Cost 5.35 5.28 1.43% 18.21 20.10 -9.43% Employee benefits expense 7.70 6.91 11.39% 15.65 13.30 17.73% Selling and marketing expenses 1.56 2.73 -42.89% 5.80 8.32 -30.31% Other expenses 4.60 6.05 -23.96% 8.79 10.52 -16.51% Total expenses 19.21 20.97 -8.39% 48.44 52.24 -7.27% EBITDA 27.98 18.27 53.09% 59.55 41.18 44.61% EBITDA % 59.28% 46.56% 55.14% 44.08% Finance Cost 6.35 4.33 46.65% 12.27 8.48 44.65% Depreciation and amortisation expenses 2.31 0.77 198.95% 4.51 1.44 213.52% Profit before tax 24.97 16.74 49.17% 53.63 40.35 32.89% Profit before tax % 47.26% 39.10% 45.12% 39.36% Tax 5.65 4.58 23.39% 14.07 12.04 16.79% Profit after tax 19.32 12.16 58.88% 39.56 28.31 39.74% Profit after tax % 36.56% 28.40% 33.29% 27.61%

