ZeroBounce Releases Innovative A.I. Email Validation Engine

Email validation company ZeroBounce announces the release of ZeroBounce A.I., an innovative artificial intelligence email address scoring system. The software provides customers with enhanced feedback on email list quality and accelerates email marketing efforts.

ZeroBounce A.I. combines a vast selection of data with proven statistical analysis to empirically rate the quality level of an email address. The software identifies positive and negative patterns of a unique email address and returns a score that users can integrate into a robust email hygiene process. The methodology of ZeroBounce A.I. periodically adjusts as web trends evolve.

“What is truly revolutionary about the ZeroBounce A.I. platform is that the predictive and self-optimizing analytics within the system compute and assign a real-time score to every email address. The broad spectrum of the ZeroBounce A.I. score gives unprecedented power to the user when it comes to anticipating email delivery, recipient interaction, and general recipient activity rates,” explains ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tanase.

ZeroBounce A.I.’s rating score varies from 0 to 10, with 10 being the highest quality indicator an email address can receive. The ZeroBounce A.I. proprietary algorithm is at the forefront of the email validation industry.

