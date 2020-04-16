Zhejiang Export Online Fair: Unique 5-Day Exhibition of Construction and Related Industries Goes Online Amid Coronavirus

by businesswireindia.com

The year 2020 has not been off to a great start, with the Coronavirus pandemic raging on globally, though luckily in control in some areas. With most global economists predicting an economic recession soon after the pandemic has been over, it is important for all businesses to prepare for the pandemic and its after-effects. As part of the global community, though our top priority is safety of our community, business must go on, so that when the sorely hit economy is coming back on its feet, we can make it easier. In light of the current circumstances, we have decided to go digital with Zhejiang Export Online Fair, which is an online exhibition event, quite nothing like you have ever seen! Here you’ll find 60 top manufacturers and leaders of China take you on a journey to explore different economic avenues. This online exhibition is an industry first, in so far, as it would be conducted over Zoom Online Conference Platform, over a 5day period from 21April to 25April 2020 between 11.30 to 16.30 IST every day!Most leading exporters, retailers and manufacturers of Construction, Building Materials, Bathroom and Kitchen Fitting Industry and Sanitary equipment would disclose unique products, attractive discounts and key tips in this online global exhibition. This transition to the digital platform follows numerous moves by global developers and businesses to go online with their exhibitions, even as the pandemic rages on with no signs of stopping. The move to go virtual has been inspired by the social distancing norms that are in place almost everywhere globally, and with no precedent to handle such a global pandemic or cure that can resist people from being infected, our best foot forward is to go online and the benefits of having Zhejiang Export Online Fair go online actually allows us to open it up to all global contenders from the construction and related industries. There would be great takeaways over this 5 day conference, and a lot of networking that would definitely help you beat the economic recession that’s upcoming once we have all recovered from coronavirus pandemic.Expect the greatest announcements, big keynotes, and unique prices on products showcased this. We aim to offer a TV-like experience for all attendees, and we’re committed towards bringing a best-in-class platform experience accompanied with the best technologies and Chinese construction and sanitary moguls keynotes. The move to go online is an attempt for our communities to stay together, while maintaining and practicing social distancing, ensuring business does not stop, neither does enjoying enriching experiences and exhibitions that can add an edge to your industry!To stay afloat in troubled times, we must all come together as a community and not only utilize this as an enriching experience, but also an enjoying experience that takes our mind off the global pandemic and the stressful news overflowing in our devices. The best time to prepare and proceed in your business, and interact as a buyer, or retailer, with big suppliers would be now, and Zhejiang Export realizes that and has brought forth an exclusive opportunity for you to invest smart and interact with the key suppliers, so that the journey ahead is smooth and stress-free for you.With Zhejiang Export Online Fair, we aim to bring together the ecosystem of construction and related industries in this new virtual eco-space to learn, connect and conduct affairs together. This completely virtual experience will allow anyone interested from anywhere in the globe to join it at no charge whatsoever.Source: Businesswire