Zorambo Contest Offers ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Platinum Tickets

With the ICC World Cup 2019 round the corner, Zorambo, the world’s largest Caftaurant chain today announced a contest where one lucky winner will get a chance to win two platinum tickets to watch the biggest rivalry in the world cricket, India versus Pakistan. The Men in Blue and Green will face each other on June 6 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Greater Manchester, England.

The customers can visit any of the three Zorambo outlets at Central Plaza, Golf Course Road, JMD Megapolis, Sohna Road or D-block market, South City II in Gurugram and spend a minimum amount of INR 250 or more on F&B to apply for this exciting contest. The lottery draw will be conducted at Zorambo outlet at JMD Megapolis, Sohna Road on May 31 where one lucky winner would be announced.

Zorambo would also give an opportunity to win free Zorambo F&B vouchers to customers who visit and spends at any of their outlets while the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches are going on. On the day of any World Cup match, customers can visit any Zorambo outlet, place an order and "Guess the Winner" before the end of the first innings. If the team guessed by the customer wins, him/her will get a free F&B voucher, equivalent to the value of their bill.

Sunil Aswal, Founder, Zorambo

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Aswal, Founder, Zorambo said, “We are a cricket-crazy nation and are never out of excitement for this sport. This contest will give a chance to one lucky winner to watch one of the biggest matches, India versus Pakistan. With the World Cup fever catching up, we would soon be expanding to the United Kingdom to give an Indian fusion taste to global citizens.”

Zorambo’s premium outlets will be strategically located in Tier 1 cities of India across corporate houses, residential complexes and universities, and Indian dominated catchments abroad along with busy zones like bus terminals, tube stations, stadiums, entertainment zones and many more.

The Caftaurant format within the global food and beverage services industry offers the potential to capture one of the highest volumes of consumer spends and evolve into the fastest growing concept.

About Zorambo

Zorambo is a first of its kind ‘Born in India’ Caftaurant that will serve some great coffee, tea, shakes, awesome variety of Indian snacks, mouthwatering desserts and provide a pleasant experience for the customers to come, relax and enjoy the Zorambo experience. A premium, yet pocket-friendly one-stop-shop, with sufficient food and beverage options to substitute for both- a coffee house and a restaurant. Zorambo has curated co-working space wherein a customer can simply plug his laptop and plan meetings outside of his workspace. Three outlets are open in the Millennium City, Gurugram – Central Plaza in Golf Course Road, and D Block Shopping Plaza in South City 2 and JMD Megapolis in Sohna Road. Zorambo plans to open 200 outlets across India, UK, Ireland, Germany, and Singapore over 48 months and aims to hit 5000 mark by 2030 via distribution led model.