Zydus Hospitals Activate healow Telehealth Solution Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

healow®, a leader in health IT and online wellness solutions, today announced that Zydus Hospitals, a state-of-the-art, super specialty medical institution in India, activated its healow Telehealth solution. In addition to Zydus Hospitals, more than 30 other hospitals across the country have also begun conducting healow Telehealth patient visits within the first week of introduction in India. The healow Telehealth platform has seen an unprecedented amount of growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic within the United States, with more than 10 million minutes of utilization logged within the first 10 days of April alone.

“We have always believed in putting patients first,” said Pankaj Patel, Chairman of Zydus Hospitals. “As our patients consult us from far flung areas such as Bhuj and Deesa in Gujarat and Udaipur, and Jodhpur in Rajasthan, consultations had been a challenge, but with the healow Telehealth solution, we are able to address this challenge head-on. We are connecting with patients and offering consultations from the safety of their homes. Even specialized consultations such as endocrinologists, pulmonologists, gastroenterologists or pediatric neurology can be conducted remotely, eliminating the risk of travel and contact with those infected with COVID-19. Moreover, we are eliminating the risk to our doctors, nurses and other caregivers as well.”

With zero upfront cost to implement and 24 hour deployments, healow Telehealth is making it easier for hospitals and medical institutions to rapidly deploy televisits and extend access to online care for all their patients. In addition, its features and capabilities are contributing to better decision-making and patient care:

Patients are encouraged to fill out questionnaires prior to the telehealth appointment to support a more productive visit

In an effort to streamline the patient assessment, patients are able to enter their vitals (BP, weight, temperature etc.) via the healow platform prior to the visit

The ability for patients to join the telehealth visit, without any download required, by smartphone, laptop or desktop via a link sent through SMS or email

The capability for patients to access treatment and visit summary through a secure healow Telehealth portal

“At a time of unprecedented crisis for healthcare providers worldwide, we are motivated to do everything we can to support them in providing quality care to patients through healow Telehealth, and in overcoming COVID-19,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder, healow. “With the national lockdown in India announced on March 24, eClinicalWorks is proud to offer healow Telehealth services to physicians, expanding access to care for those who need it at any time, on any device and from anywhere.”

Recent updates from Government of India and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are making it possible for healthcare providers to use these telehealth services to provide access to care in India to keep citizens safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

About healow

healow® is a leading health IT and online wellness solutions provider. healow Telehealth is utilized worldwide by more than 50,000 doctors and nurse practitioners, customers include ACOs, physician practices, hospitals, community health centers, departments of health, and convenient care clinics. For more information, please visit http://healow.in/, Facebook, Twitter, or call 800-102-2122.

About Zydus Hospitals

Zydus Hospitals, Ahmedabadis a 550 bed Super speciality medical institution which offers all major medical specialities, subspecialities, investigation & diagnostics facility, rehabilitation & physical therapy care under one roof. Voted as Ahmedabad’s best hospital in The Week’s research survey 2019 on India’s Best Hospitals, Zydus Hospitals offers best of US / Europe Trained Medical Specialists, Paramedics, Nursing & Administrative Staff. With full time medical specialists, it ensures complete round-the-clock care and availability. Zydus Hospitals is located Ahmedabad, Anand and has an upcoming facility at Vadodara in Gujarat. For more information please log on to www.zydushospitals.com

