Zynga Expands Its India Studio and Moves Into New Office in Bengaluru

Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced the move of its India studio into a new, larger office near MG Road in Bengaluru and is actively hiring for game development roles for this key location. Zynga’s India studio drives the development and management of a renowned portfolio of mobile and web titles, including FarmVille, FarmVille 2, FarmVille 2: Country Escape, FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape, Black Diamond Casino, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Slots, Empires & Allies, Draw Something and more.

“Bengaluru is a central hub for game development with talented professionals who drive innovation,” said Matt Bromberg, COO at Zynga. “It is also home to passionate gamers who love to play and build great products. Harnessing this combined passion and talent will further fuel the studio and Zynga as a key development leader in India.”

Zynga’s India studio currently has exciting career openings across Product Management, Engineering, UI/UX, Game Design, Art, Animation, Audio, Production, Marketing and Content Services and is actively seeking talent across experience levels. More information about all open positions can be found here: https://www.zynga.com/international-location/bengaluru-india/

About Zynga Inc.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. To date, more than one billion people have played Zynga’s franchises including CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, Merge Dragons!™, Words With Friends™ and Zynga Poker™. Zynga’s games are available in more than 150 countries and are playable across social platforms and mobile devices worldwide. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with studios in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter and Facebook.

