FLASH NEWS For 33 years I have been by Jayalalithaa’s side. When she died I was in no state to take reigns: VK Sasikala Amma had given OPS a chance after forgiving him for his errors; I did the same but he betrayed us. Betrayal will not be tolerated: Sasikala AIADMK constitution does not allow for temporary Gen Secy. EC to set aside Sasikala’s elevation: EC PIL has been filed in Madras HC seeking to normalize assets of Jayalalithaa’s and appoint a retired HC judge to administer it Amma is responsible for me to reach this position, her spirit will guide me: O. Panneerselvam If Deepa comes, I will give her the respect and support that Amma’s niece deserves: O. Panneerselvam Jayalalithaa and MGR have done a lot for the state, I will follow their footsteps: O. Panneerselvam I have never gone against the party. They are spreading lies about me but time will tell the truth: O Panneerselvam MK Stalin said action should be taken against those who had threatened Panneerselvam to resign OPS likely to announce a commission of inquiry under a retired HC judge to investigate Jaya’s death: Sources

Coimbatore


Gigantic statue of first yoga guru Adiyogi to be unveiled by PM

Sathyaa Rajesh
February 8, 2017

A massive statue of the first yoga guru Adiyogi, erected at Isha Yoga Centre at Vellingiri Hills in the outskirts of the city, is likely to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on February 24.

Spanning a total surface area of about 30,000 sq. ft. and with a height of 112 feet, signifying the 112 chakras imparted to the saptarishis, the huge statue is Isha Foundation’s tribute to the great yoga guru. Yoga is based on an inward-looking philosophy and the hope is to encourage humanity to look inward so that they can live a peaceful and healthy life.

The statue, made out of iron from the Steel Authority of India Limited, has approximately 20,000 individual iron plates. There are plans to build similar statues across the four corners of India. The statues will be erected in Kanyakumari, Varanasi, Mumbai and somewhere near Delhi, said sources at Isha.

History of Adiyogi

Adiyogi was considered the first yoga guru. He first appeared in the Kailash mountains and used to perform intense ecstatic dances. However, his origins remained a mystery to the people around him. There was something magical happening with him which endeared him to all. He would be in trance state for many months that it was hard for people to decipher if he was even breathing. His state of bliss was only apparent by the incessant flow of tears from his eyes.

People thronged to witness this vision but they were unable to approach him because he was so intense like a blazing fire. They waited for many months but nothing happened and many of them left. Only seven dedicated seekers remained in the end.

After 84 years of intense sadhana, Adiyogi opened his eyes and saw the seven devotees around him. He then decided to become a Guru and imparted the yoga techniques to the seven people who were called the saptarishis. The saptarishis were Vashishta, Kashyapa, Vishwamitra, Jamadagni, Gautama, Bharadwaja and Atri, who spread yoga across all spheres of the world.

Comments 3
This is a historic event! For the first time, AdiYogi is getting due recognition for spreading the Yogic culture around the world. Much needed effort at this time of extreme strife and chaos where only Yogic balance can restore sanity to all! [Raj V] - Feb 08, 2017
112 Feet!! That's going to be a massive! Would add to the cultural face of Coimbatore! Historic event indeed! [Swapna Jayakumar] - Feb 08, 2017
Wow.. Such a magnificence! [Dinkanth] - Feb 08, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS