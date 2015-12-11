Dr.K. Ramasamy, Vice Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University,Coimbatore.

Technology, buildings and roads are growing in a rapid scale. Agriculture is the only positive support that can keep our world alive. In this generation youngsters are the only hope to take agriculture forward. Agriculture should be taken as a profession. Unit productivity and price ranges in agriculture should be taken under consideration. This is the only way to balance the food production around world. Villages in our country should be provided with internal roads and broadband connections. In this way agriculture in our country can be kept live and healthy.