Continue reading "Dr.K. Ramasamy, Vice Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University,Coimbatore."" /> Dr.K. Ramasamy, Vice Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University,Coimbatore. | The Covai Post Dr.K. Ramasamy, Vice Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University,Coimbatore. – The Covai Post
FLASH NEWS Gold bars worth 2.4 crores seized near Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu Prices of Petrol and Diesel hiked by Rs. 1.29 and Rs. 0.97 respectively Policemen killed in attack on Bahraini prison, inmates freed Shoe thrown at Arvind Kejriwal at a rally in Haryana’s Rohtak Arun Jaitley says 2017 will witness indirect tax reform, further growth Akhilesh Yadav elected as SP’s National President: Ram Gopal End of demonetisation, start of DeModitisation: Mamata Politicians should respect honest citizens’ feelings: PM Gunman kills 35 at Istanbul club during New Year party I-T Deparment exposes fake Kolkata firm, seizes ₹1.78 crore

Popular Bites


Dr.K. Ramasamy, Vice Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University,Coimbatore.

Covai Post Network
December 11, 2015

Technology, buildings and roads are growing in a rapid scale. Agriculture is the only positive support that can keep our world alive. In this generation youngsters are the only hope to take agriculture forward. Agriculture should be taken as a profession. Unit productivity and price ranges in agriculture should be taken under consideration. This is the only way to balance the food production around world. Villages in our country should be provided with internal roads and broadband connections. In this way agriculture in our country can be kept live and healthy.

Comments 9
Good motivation.And precisely narrated positive things.Well said. [Dr.V.K.RAVICHANDRAN] - Dec 14, 2015
Challenges wud be to feed the Human(55%) and Live stock population(45%) Facilitate Networking of Marketing channels to ensure little wastage of farm produce Remunerative prices by building hassle free business transactions between the Growers and End users Frequent exchange of discussions and feedback between Agri Business Industry and Scientists Mapping the logical steps to be undertaken to motivate and promote PPP model with those who aspire for a career in Agricuture for their livelihood [R Rajesh] - Dec 15, 2015
Dr.KR has very well said How agriculture has to take a style of a profession and that too as a business oriented profession. Only then youngsters will not fly in search of nests in urban cities in our country or any place abroad. This is apt time to provide land to landless Agrotechnocrats on selective elegible basis with technical and accountable finacial assistance.This venture will help to fill up all gaps in production of agricultural all branch produces and boost stability of a profitable profession's existance and growth.... Dr.A.Abdul Kareem, Former V.C., TNAU. [Abdul Kareem] - Dec 15, 2015
11/2/2016 @ 10:21:17: lorem ipsum covaipost.com http://summerworld-fouhy.info [Corene Razzano] - Nov 02, 2016
Hello my name is Clara and I just wanted to drop you a quick message here instead of calling you. I discovered your Dr.K. Ramasamy, Vice Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University,Coimbatore. – The Covai Post website and noticed you could have a lot more visitors. I have found that the key to running a popular website is making sure the visitors you are getting are interested in your website topic. There is a company that you can get keyword targeted traffic from and they let you try their service for free for 7 days. I managed to get over 300 targeted visitors to day to my website. http://thfox.com/500s [Clara] - Nov 24, 2016
Hello my name is Clara and I just wanted to drop you a quick note here instead of calling you. I discovered your Dr.K. Ramasamy, Vice Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University,Coimbatore. – The Covai Post page and noticed you could have a lot more hits. I have found that the key to running a successful website is making sure the visitors you are getting are interested in your subject matter. There is a company that you can get keyword targeted visitors from and they let you try the service for free for 7 days. I managed to get over 300 targeted visitors to day to my website. http://qgo.be/la8IR [Britney] - Nov 28, 2016
Great article post.Really looking forward to read more. Great. [dildo] - Dec 10, 2016
Hi there are using WordPress for your blog platform? I?m new to the blog world but I?m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any html coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated! http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Queen Fonner] - Dec 31, 2016
I've been surfing online greater than 3 hours nowadays, but I by no means discovered any fascinating article like yours. It¡¦s pretty value enough for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made just right content as you did, the web will probably be a lot more useful than ever before. http://pinkfascinator.com/beige-fascinators-looking-beautiful/ [beige fascinators] - Jan 02, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS