11Wickets Bags the Title Sponsorship for the Team NANGARHAR LEOPARDS in the Afghanistan Premier League, 2018

Business Wire India11Wickets
has won the Title Sponsorship rights for Team “NANGARHAR LEOPARDS”
in the Afghanistan Premiere League (APL).
The tournament is taking place from 5th
of October 2018, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
. Team
“NANGARHAR LEOPARDS”
consists of iconic players such as Andre Russell, Mujeeb Zadran, Ben Cutting, Shafiqullah Shafaq
and many more. Andre Russell
has been chosen as the Captain
of the team and Former Indian pacer, Venkatesh Prasad is the Head Coach of the “NANGARHAR LEOPARDS”. A right-arm medium-fast bowler, Prasad was noted for his bowling combination with Javagal Srinath.
11Wickets
is a new online game designed to inspire sports fans especially cricket and football enthusiasts to express themselves with passion, optimism, strength and knowledge about their favourite sports and be involved with sports online through their fantasy team. The fantasy game software is available both as an app and via online website. Leading Star Sunny Leone
is the Brand Ambassador of 11Wicktes
. “I’m really glad to be a part of 11Wickets
! I have been learning online cricket for a while now. 11Wickets
's name is synonymous with online cricket in India – it was an immediate yes from my side. It’s amazing to see the growing passion for cricket and I would love to be a part of this journey,” shares Sunny Leone, the Brand Ambassador of 11Wickets.
"We aim to make 11Wickets
an iconic and ground-breaking brand, a champion of fantasy sports, and I am so happy to be the Title Sponsors for Team “NANGARHAR LEOPARDS,”
said Navneet Makharia, the Founder & CEO of 11Wickets.
