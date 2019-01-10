29th Indian Paint Conference – 2019; The Largest Trade Show of Paint Industry to Be Held in Agra, UP From 11th to 13th January 2019

by businesswireindia.com

The Indian Paint Association (IPA), the apex body of the country’s paint industry announced that the 29th biennial Indian Paint Conference would be held in Agra, Uttar Pradesh from 11th to 13th January 2019. This would be the largest trade show of the estimated INR 500 billion (50,000 Crore) Indian Paints & Coatings industry.

“Paints as we are all aware stands for beauty and protection. Hence, no venue could have been more appropriate for a Conference pertaining to our paints industry than Agra; the city of the alluring Taj Mahal and other historical monuments. The IPA Conference will provide a frontal view of happenings in paints and associated industries and a common platform for industry experts to deliberate on opportunities, challenges, market trends and best practices,” said Abhijit Roy, President – IPA.

“The theme of the Conference is ‘Paints Pe Charcha – Naye Aayaam’ signifying in-depth deliberations (Charcha) to discover new dimensions (Naye Aayaam) in these challenging but exciting times for the Indian Paints and Coatings industry,” he further informed.

“We have a healthy mix of delegates joining us from different facets of paints and allied industries; be it – paint and resin manufacturers, raw material suppliers, packing material suppliers, pretreatment chemicals and thinner manufacturers, equipment manufacturers, finance companies, testing instruments manufacturers, environment control advisors and other consultants from related fields. This is going to be the largest trade show of the paint industry in India and we are delighted to be organsing it in a colourful city like Agra,” said PK Khanna, Convenor – 29th Indian Paint Conference.

The 29th Indian Paint Conference will witness knowledge sharing sessions from leading paint industry stalwarts and subject matter experts from India and abroad.