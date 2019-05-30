55th International Insurance Society Global Insurance Forum Kicks Off June 18

by businesswireindia.com

The 55th International Insurance Society (IIS) Global Insurance Forum is taking place on June 18 – 21 in Singapore and will feature a diverse delegation of global insurance and reinsurance executives, regulators, academics, and policymakers. Thought leaders from all sectors of the industry and all regions of the globe are coming together to discuss the issues that will shape the future of the insurance industry.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), a leading global life and health reinsurer, is a 2019 Forum partner and the sponsor of the RGA Leaders of Tomorrow Program, designed to support the leadership trajectory for a select group who represent the rising stars of the insurance industry.

“A key concern for the insurance industry is addressing the growing need to recruit insurance professionals,” said Mike Morrissey, CEO, IIS. “Identifying leaders and supporting their development is crucial for companies across the industry, and that is why we are so grateful to RGA for sponsoring the Leaders of Tomorrow Program.”

“Investing in talent is essential to the sustainability of our industry and our collective success,” said Tony Cheng, Executive Vice President and Head of Asia, RGA. “The Leaders of Tomorrow Program aligns with RGA’s commitment to fostering innovation and cultivating talent in the insurance industry, and we are eager to watch this year’s mentees continue to flourish and inspire others.”

The program culminates in the publication of original papers submitted by the RGA Leaders of Tomorrow participants and a special session for the candidates at the IIS Global Insurance Forum. One candidate is selected for the RGA Leaders of Tomorrow Award and recognized at the IIS Awards Gala Dinner before an audience of global industry executives.

For more information on the Forum, including the latest agenda and speaker information, please visit https://events.internationalinsurance.org/home.

About RGA

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), a Fortune 500 company, is among the leading global providers of life reinsurance and financial solutions, with approximately $3.4 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $66.7 billion as of March 31, 2019. Founded in 1973, RGA is recognized for its deep technical expertise in risk and capital management, innovative solutions, and commitment to serving its clients. With headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri and operations around the world, RGA delivers expert solutions in individual life reinsurance, individual living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, facultative underwriting, product development, and financial solutions. To learn more about RGA and its businesses, visit the company’s website at www.rgare.com.

