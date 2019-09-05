A Businessman by Profession, Shagun Jain Wins India’s Biggest Online Poker Tournament

by businesswireindia.com

PokerBaazi.com, India’s fastest growing online gaming platform organised another much awaited edition of India’s biggest poker tournament Game Changer, last week. The event which witnessed the largest ever participation from players all across the country, 'Game Changer' is the most popular poker tournament in India. After 5 days of fierce competition, Shagun Jain bagged the first position and emerged as the ultimate champion of the tournament, winning a big share of the prize money. The tournament which has been held for the second time in six months saw a total 4796 entries, making it the largest ever field for an online poker tournament in India. On the list of winners was Vivek Singh, who finished second in the tournament. Trailing him was Gautam Kaul, who finished in third position.Speaking on the mega event, Navkiran Singh, the Founder and CEO of PokerBaazi.com said, “We constantly strive to engage with newer potential players and this time the entries consisted of many fresh faces. We’re delighted to bring in a new wave of players and be a part of their success story. We extend our gratitude to everyone who was a part of Game Changer and helped make it such a huge success. Such a response from our audience encourages us to deliver more and bring more innovative tournaments to them.”Shagun Jain is a resident of Jaipur and is a businessman by profession. His love for the game and experience over the years enabled him to register his name amongst a tough field of competitors, including the champion of the previous edition of Game Changer.Here’s what Shagun had to say on his win:“I've been playing on PokerBaazi for over a year now and I have always been consistent. All I want to say is never lose hope and keep playing consistently.”Source: Businesswire