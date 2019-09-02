Abhay Batra Chief Financial Officer Clovia – Awarded CFO100 Roll of Honour 2019

Abhay Batra, the Chief Financial Officer of Clovia has been recognized under the 8th annual CFO100 program 2019 for the CFO100 2019 Roll of Honour under the Cost Control Management category. The award was held recently at The Leela, Mumbai.

Abhay Batra – CFO100 program 2019

At Clovia, Abhay is primarily responsible for managing the financial risks of the company, financial planning, and reporting. He comes with an experience spanning the entire gamut of finance including controllership, financial planning and analysis, compliance, taxation, reporting, and business operations, and has worked across 15 countries.

Prior to Clovia, Abhay was the Chief Accounting and Corporate Controller at MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. At MMTC-PAMP, he led multiple functions and managed a multi-billion-dollar balance sheet. Abhay is an authority on manufacturing and quality integration processes, besides dealing with global teams and corporate compliances.

Clovia was set up in 2012 to address the gap of demand and supply in the intimate wear segment. Clovia has made exponential strides growing aggressively quarter-on-quarter. Backed by its technology backbone including its proprietary customer data analytics that foresees sales trends and recommends production planning, Clovia offers nearly 200+ styles per month, with the best working capital ratios in the industry. Operating in a nascent and fragmented market traditionally ruled by regional players, Clovia has become a dominant force in the women's innerwear sector in a short span of time and is the fastest growing lingerie brand of India. Clovia is selling over 600,000 pieces a month i.e. one piece every 5 seconds.

Instituted by CFO India, the CFO100 Programme annually recognizes the top hundred senior finance professionals in India who have made a difference with their acumen, attitude, and leadership. The program recognizes the contribution made by these visionaries with respect to collaboration, cost management, capital raising, risk management, governance and strategy. The CFO100 Programme, which has entered its 9th year now, selected 100 CFOs through a stringent process of evaluation by a distinguished jury of peers and subject matter experts. The participants are primarily CFOs and Head of Finance from different companies operating in areas of manufacturing, services, information technology, BPOs and listed / unlisted entities across India.

About Clovia

Clovia is India’s premier lingerie, loungewear, and activewear brand backed by Ivy Cap Ventures and Zurich-based Mountain Partners AG. The company designs, manufactures and sells premium fashion lingerie, innerwear, nightwear, and shapewear. Clovia’s exclusive online outlet in India is called www.clovia.com.

At Clovia, highly skilled designers, fashion experts create exquisite, playful and designer innerwear ranging from bras, briefs, shapewear to nightwear. Sophisticated, sharp and suave, contrasted with flirty, fun and bold prints, and in keeping with international designs and styles, Clovia wants to redefine the Indian lingerie market and help customers choose beyond standard cuts, shapes, and colors. The company’s mantra is – lingerie is a critical part of your wardrobe and it doesn’t need to be drab and boring. The company has been growing at an impressive 100% every quarter and is currently shipping over 600,000 units monthly.

For more information, please visit www.clovia.com.