Acelity Enters Agreement to Transition Systagenix Manufacturing Facility to Scapa Healthcare

by businesswireindia.com

Today, Acelity announced an agreement to sell its advanced wound dressings manufacturing facility located in Gargrave, England, to Scapa Healthcare. In conjunction with the transfer of the facility upon close of the transaction, more than 350 employees will transition to Scapa in support of a manufacturing agreement with KCI, an Acelity Company. The manufacturing agreement will assure continued supply of key products and components which advance KCI’s global growth strategy in advanced wound dressings (AWD).

Upon completion of the transaction, the manufacturing operations, sterilization services, warehouse facilities, R&D and regulatory support functions in Gargrave, England, will be transferred to Scapa Healthcare.

Building upon the momentum of the Company’s recent acquisition of Crawford Healthcare, this strategic transaction allows KCI to further enhance its position as a global leader in advanced wound care. The transfer of the Gargrave facility enables KCI to rely upon Scapa’s manufacturing expertise on key product lines, while enhancing KCI’s focus on marketing and commercializing the growing AWD business.

“The global advanced wound care market is large and growing rapidly. Expanding the KCI AWD dressing portfolio, including the market-leading collagen dressing PROMOGRAN PRISMA™ Matrix and super-absorbent KerraMax Care® range, to further complement our negative pressure wound therapy products is imperative to our growth objectives,” said R. Andrew Eckert, President and CEO of Acelity. “This transaction will allow us to maintain and increase our innovation and product development efforts, as well as focus on the commercial execution of our AWD business, while we strategically invest to expand in other areas, such as our leading digital wound care and surgical solutions.”

Until the transaction is finalized, Acelity will continue to manage the Gargrave facility. Acelity anticipates closing the transaction early October 2018.

About Acelity

Acelity L.P. Inc. is a global advanced wound care company committed to developing innovative healing solutions for customers and patients across the care continuum. Its subsidiary, KCI, is the most trusted brand in advanced wound care. The unsurpassed KCI product portfolio is available in more than 90 countries and delivers value through solutions that speed healing and lead the industry in quality, safety and customer experience. Committed to advancing the science of healing, KCI sets the standard for leading advanced wound therapy innovation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005333/en/

Source: Businesswire