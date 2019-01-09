  • Download mobile app
09 Jan 2019, Edition - 1275, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Terrorism here to stay as long as nations use it as state policy: Army chief
  • 30 Daikin workers injured in clash with police and ‘bouncers’ during strike
  • Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot tabled the 10% quota bill in Rajya Sabha
  • Discussion on quota bill in Rajya Sabha SabkaQuota
  • CBI Chief AlokVerma enroute to CBI headquarters to take charge
  • Donald Trump calls Indian-origin police officer killed in US ‘national hero’
  • Alok Verma, who was reinstated as CBI chief by the Supreme Court on Tuesday reaches CBI HQ
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

AerSale Promotes Basil Barimo to Chief Executive Officer and Craig Wright to President to Facilitate Rapid Expansion

by businesswireindia.com

January 9, 2019

Business Wire India

AerSale®, a global supplier of mid-life aircraft, engines, used serviceable material, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, announced today it has promoted Basil Barimo, formerly Chief Operating Officer, to Chief Executive Officer, and Craig Wright, formerly Chief Commercial Officer, to President, to facilitate rapid expansion of the business. AerSale founder Nicolas Finazzo will serve as Executive Chairman and co-founder Robert B. Nichols will serve as Executive Vice Chairman.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005997/en/

 
AerSale Promotes Basil Barimo to Chief Executive Officer and Craig Wright to President to Facilitate ...

AerSale Promotes Basil Barimo to Chief Executive Officer and Craig Wright to President to Facilitate Rapid Expansion. FLTR: Nicolas Finazzo, Basil Barimo, Craig Wright, Robert Nichols (Photo: Business Wire)

“Unburdened from the responsibility of day-to-day management, Bob and I will continue to steer AerSale’s overall direction and seek new synergistic acquisitions while we expand the platform,” said Finazzo. “Barimo and Wright are fully capable of leading the operations of our highly integrated, multi-faceted business model.”

 

In November 2018, the company announced its fourth strategic acquisition of an MRO business with the purchase of Miami-based component specialist Avborne.

 

“We have been extremely disciplined in every acquisition we have made of a business or product over the past decade, making sure the pricing and strategic fit are synergistic with the rest of the business,” added Finazzo. “The platform we have built is mature and capable of rapid growth with these new management promotions.”

 

“I’m proud Nick, Bob, and our Board have the confidence in Craig and me to continue building the business they started a decade ago,” said Barimo, AerSale’s new Chief Executive Officer. “With their guidance, I am convinced our expanded management team is second to none. There are additional promotions and new members to AerSale’s management team that will be announced in the coming weeks. This is just the beginning.”

 

About AerSale

 

A global aviation leader celebrating its 10-year anniversary, AerSale specializes in the sale, lease, and exchange of used aircraft, engines, and components, in addition to providing a broad range of MRO and engineering services for commercial aircraft and components. AerSale also offers asset management services to owners of end-of-life aircraft and engine portfolios. Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, AerSale maintains offices and operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

 

For more information, visit our website at www.aersale.com or contact AerSale Media Relations by calling (305) 764-3200 or via e-mail at media.relations@aersale.com.

 

Follow us on:
LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

 

 

 

 
MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005997/en/
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿