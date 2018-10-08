  • Download mobile app

08 Oct 2018

Air France-KLM Expands Relationship with WNS

by businesswireindia.com

October 8, 2018

Business Wire India
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced the expansion of its relationship with Air France-KLM Group, a major global air transport player. Currently, WNS provides Air France-KLM Group with Passenger Revenue Accounting, Fare Filling, and Revenue integrity services. Under the terms of the new agreement, the relationship has been expanded to include high-value Cargo Revenue Accounting services as well.

“WNS is delighted to expand our relationship with Air France-KLM. We have supported the Air France-KLM business for over 18 years, and we look forward to our continued growth together,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.  “Leveraging our rich domain experience and expertise, WNS has developed a consolidated suite of comprehensive, analytics-driven, next-generation technology solutions for managing complex business processes for the airline industry. We are delighted that Air France-KLM continues to recognize our industry-leading offerings and share in our continued progress.”

“WNS has been a long-term strategic partner who understands our business and works alongside our team to help deliver our goals.  We are pleased to expand on our partnership with WNS and look forward to implementing new tools and technologies in pursuit of our business goals,” said Rob Hougee, SVP AFKL Cargo.
Source: Businesswire

