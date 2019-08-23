  • Download mobile app
24 Aug 2019, Edition - 1502, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Oil companies stop fuel supply to Air India at six airports
  • P Chidambaram to sleep on ‘takht’ in Tihar once CBI custody ends
  • ‘Crminalisation fine, but will look into it’. Supreme Court issues notice to the Centre.
Travel

Post

Alibaba Foundation and UCWeb to Host 9.5 Philanthropy Conference 2019 in India

Covai Post Network

August 23, 2019

UC Web, on behalf of The Alibaba Foundation, will host the global sub forum of 2019 Alibaba Philanthropy on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in New Delhi. The Alibaba Foundation is a charitable organization established by Alibaba Group and UCWeb is a business within Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group. Alibaba is the worlds first Internet company that integrates philanthropy into its core strategy.

 

The Alibaba Foundation initiated the ‘9.5 Philanthropy Week in 2017, calling on members of society to spend 3 hours getting involved in philanthropic activities, with the belief that “Everyone Participates for a Better Future”. With global impacts and local insights, Alibaba Group regards India as a major part of its philanthropy roadmap, while UCs philanthropic mission in India is to bridge the Digital Divide as much as possible.

 

The keynote session will focus on the theme “Power to Empower”, outlining how Internet as ‘Power’ can ‘Empower’ everyone by giving them equal opportunities to learn. Outstanding speakers within the global welfare and business domains will be discussions how Internet can help global philanthropic endeavours by providing innovative solutions to drive change at grassroot level.

 

Eminent members from varied social fields as well as social influencers will discuss the New Education Policy of India and its likely impact. There will be multiple sessions and roundtable discussions on how Education Matters to Indias Future and means to achieve participation of experts, bellwethers and public at large.

 

Last year, UCWeb set up UC Shiksha a userpowered onlinetooffline book donation program that attracted a participation of 1.5 million users within two months and benefited 50,000 students. There are plans to expand the reach and depth of the project to help more children in need in a more comprehensive way.

 

About Alibaba Foundation

In 2011, Alibaba Group established the Alibaba Foundation, a private charity fund which has earmarked 0.3% of Alibaba Group’s annual revenue to fund efforts designed to support environmental protection in China and helping the disadvantaged. In the fiscal year 2018, Alibaba Group and the Alibaba Foundation made approximately RMB 230 million (US$37 million) in donations.

 

About UC

UC, a business within Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group, is a leading provider of mobile internet software and services. The international product portfolio of UC includes content distribution platform UC Browser, UC Browser Turbo, UC Browser Mini, and UC Ads for mobile marketing. UC Browser is the No. 1 third-party mobile browser in the world, as per StatCounter. It has reached 430 million Monthly Active Users globally.

 

Additional information about UC and its products, can be found at www.ucweb.com.

 
Source: Newsvior

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿