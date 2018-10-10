Amazon Alexa Supports Open Source India

by businesswireindia.com

Amazon Alexa has come on board as a sponsor for the Open Source India event to be held in Bangalore from 11to 12October., saidIndia is a hub of software developers and professionals with a base of over 3.7MM, second only to the US (4MM) in the world. Voice-tech is the next disruption in the Indian consumer’s journey and we want developers to be future ready with this technology. Building Alexa skills is fun and very easy with our free and publicly available Alexa Skills Kit (ASK), a collection of self-service APIs, tools, documentation, and code samples. With ASK, open source developers can leverage Amazon’s knowledge in voice design to build quickly and easily., saidAs an open source developer, you can build capabilities, or voice-based skills, that make Alexa smarter and make everyday tasks faster, easier, and more delightful for customers. Thousands of Indian developers have already built skills using the Alexa Skills Kit during the last year. These localised Alexa skills range from accessing information to availing services, interactive experiences, playing games, educational content and so on.Source: Businesswire