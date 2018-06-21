An All-New Way to Turn Heads: The First-Ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Now Available in Diesel Variant

Business Wire India
The first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo was launched with a new diesel engine variant today. Available now in both petrol and diesel options, the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo presents an extraordinary proposition through its unique combination of aesthetic appeal, spaciousness of a coupe, long-distance comfort and dynamic performance.
Locally produced, the first–ever BMW 630d Gran Turismo is available in two design schemes – Luxury Line and M Sport – at all BMW dealerships across India from today onwards. Luxury Line indulges style with elegant contours and luxurious features while M Sport signals enthusiasm for the dynamic side of automotive life. Along with introduction of diesel variants, the current petrol variant of first-ever 6 Series Gran Turismo will now also be available in a new design trim from July 2018 onwards. The new BMW 630i Gran Turismo Luxury Line will get chrome design elements on the exterior and fine-wood trim on the interior.
Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “With the launch of the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, we created a new segment in the Indian luxury car market. The first- ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo immediately stands out from the crowd due to its striking presence and alluring coupe style. With the trademark BMW driving pleasure and long- distance comfort, it creates an unrivalled experience for both the driver and passengers. The success of the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo will now be taken forward as we present it in a new diesel variant, broadening the range of choices for our discerning customers.”
The ex–showroom prices of the first-ever BMW 630d Gran Turismo are as follows –
BMW 630d Gran Turismo Luxury Line : INR 66, 50,000
BMW 630d Gran Turismo M Sport : INR 73, 70,000
The ex–showroom price of the BMW 630i Luxury Line is as follows –
BMW 630i Gran Turismo Luxury Line : INR 61, 80,000
*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made on ex–showroom. Ex–showroom price (inclusive of GST) (incl compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local Authorized BMW Dealer.
The first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is available in the following metallic paintworks: Mineral White, Glacier Silver, Mediterranean Blue and Royal Burgundy Red brilliant effect. The exclusive metallic paintworks for the M Sport range include Carbon Black and Bluestone.
The range of fine upholstery combinations in the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Luxury Line has Leather 'Dakota' Canberra Beige exclusive stitching/piping in contrast | Canberra Beige, Leather 'Dakota' Cognac exclusive stitching/piping in contrast | Black and Leather 'Dakota' Ivory White exclusive stitching/piping in contrast | Black/Dark Coffee.
The range of fine upholstery combinations in the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport has Excl. Leather 'Nappa' Ivory White exclusive stitching/piping in contrast | Black/Dark Coffee and Excl. Leather 'Nappa' Mokka exclusive stitching/piping in contrast | Black
On top of its list of best-in-class features, the BMW 630d Gran Turismo offers additional segment-first game-changing technologies. With the Remote Control Parking function, a driver can maneuver the vehicle into a narrow parking space from outside using the BMW Display Key. Besides other vehicle related information, the smart key also displays service reminders, cabin temperature, mileage range and fuel level.
All acceleration and braking actions are monitored and controlled by the Park Distance Control (PDC), the Parking Assistant with Surround View camera, while the engine can be started and switched off by remote control. Surround View shows a bird’s–eye view of the car as well as a three-dimensional image of the traffic situation. Any obstacles or other road users that suddenly appear can be spotted earlier in this way.
The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive Wireless Charging for mobile phones and the BMW Display key.
The first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.
The modern design of the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is a true eye-catcher. The generously sized long bonnet builds a distinctive and powerful appearance. Frameless doors, coupé-style low roofline and large automatic tailgate convey elegance and sporting flair. The rear design makes the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo even more attractive. Active rear spoiler provides visual lightness and reduces lift at touring speeds.
Luxury Line uses extensive chrome styling in the BMW kidney grille, front bumper, rear apron and tailpipe to project more class. M Sport brings out the sporty character and powerful presence through M Aerodynamics package, which comprises items such as black fins for Air Breathers, a special design for side skirts and rear apron, large front air intakes and M Sport Brake. Exclusive ‘M’ designations on the side, ‘M’ door sill finishers, car key with ‘M’ logo and ‘M’ light alloy wheels reminisce the motorsport legacy of BMW.
The interior impresses with an accomplished balance of dynamic driver-orientation and luxury. Together with an elevated seat position and spacious interior, it ensures first-class comfort. The rear compartment provides three comfortable, full–sized seats with generous legroom and headroom. A relaxed and harmonious lounge atmosphere is created thanks to optimised noise insulation, a two-part panorama glass roof, electrically operated adjustable rear seats with comfort cushions for headrest and electrically operated sunblinds for rear side windows. Ambient Lighting with six selectable light designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. Exclusive fine wood interior trim with highlight trim finisher Pearl Chrome further accentuates exclusivity. M Sport uses exclusive ‘Nappa’ Leather upholstery in contrast stitching that imbues the interior with a sporty personality. Comfort Seats for driver and front passenger ensure a relaxed drive thanks to electrical–adjustment, memory– function and enhanced thigh-support. The 630d M Sport comes standard with soft close function as well. The soft-close function for the doors is the perfect expression of the vehicle’s elegance and mastery. It allows the doors to be closed conveniently and securely, with little effort or unpleasant noise.
The large, variable-use interior and modern functionality of the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo highlights its qualities when it comes to accommodating luggage and carrying out other transportation jobs. The single-piece tailgate opens and closes electrically as standard, and with Comfort Access (standard on 630d), this process can be initiated hands- free with a movement of the foot under the rear apron. The luggage compartment has a capacity of up to 1,800 litres thanks to a 40/20/40 split. Even with rear seats fully occupied, the boot still offers 610 litres of space.
The first-ever BMW 630d Gran Turismo breaks the innovation barrier with game-changing technologies. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control, which is part of a rigorously thought-out operating concept that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. The BMW Display Key allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock. Besides fuel level and service-related information, the colour display can also indicate whether the car’s doors, windows and panoramic glass sunroof are closed or not. Further highlights include the Welcome Light Carpet, which is projected from the side sill to welcome passengers in glamorous style.
Every BMW pushes the frontiers of technology and innovation. The first-ever BMW 630d Gran Turismo is equipped with an extensive range of BMW ConnectedDrive systems like the BMW iDrive multifunctional instrument display (with 10.25 inch touch screen and touch controller), BMW Navigation Professional, Wireless Apple Car Play, Park Distance Control, BMW Apps, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System and Connectivity through Bluetooth / USB. The Rear–Seat Entertainment system includes two 10.2 inch colour screens behind the front-seat backrests, a BluRay player, HDMI connection for mobiles, as well as various connections for MP3 players and game consoles. BMW Head-Up display in the M Sport variant, with full colour projection, leads to complete concentration on the road.
The innovative diesel engine from the BMW EfficientDynamics family offers considerably more spirited power delivery as well as spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. Thanks to unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, it blends maximum power with exemplary efficiency. The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine of BMW 630d Gran Turismo produces an output of 195 kW / 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 2,000 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km / hr in just 6.1 seconds.
The 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with
the engine, enabling it to develop its full power
and efficiency.
Source: Businesswire