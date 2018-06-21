An All-New Way to Turn Heads: The First-Ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Now Available in Diesel Variant

by businesswireindia.com

One powerful engine, two different experiences: Luxury Line and M Sport

Lu x u rio u s s p ace, g r ound-bre akin g technologie s, be s t- in – class fe a tu r e s

The fi rs t- ever BMW 6 S eries Gran Tur is mo was lau nched with a new di esel engine varian t tod ay. Availabl e now i n both petrol and d iesel options , the fi rs t- ever BMW 6 Se ries Gran Tu ris mo pr es ent s an e x t raor di nary propos i t i on through i t s unique combi na t i on of aes thet i c appeal, spaci ousnes s of a coupe, l ong-di s t an ce comfort an d dy na m i c perform ance.



Loca ll y p r o duced, the f i r s t – e v e r B MW 6 3 0d G r an T u r is m o i s av ai la b l e i n two d e s i gn s chem es – Luxury Line a nd M Sport – a t all BMW de al e rshi ps a c ross I n dia f r om t oday onw ar ds . Lu xury L in e i ndu l ge s s t yl e with ele g a nt contou rs an d luxuri ou s fe at u r e s while M Sport si gn als enth usias m for the d y n a mic side of au tomoti v e li fe . Al ong with i nt r oduct i on of die s e l varia nt s, the cu rr ent pet r ol varian t of fi rs t-e ver 6 Series Gran Tu ris mo wi ll now also be availa b le i n a new de si gn t ri m from J uly 2018 on war ds . The new BMW 630 i Gran Tu ris mo Lu xury L i ne will get ch r ome des i gn ele ment s on the e xt e ri or a nd fine-wood t ri m on the i nte ri or .



M r. Vikra m Pawah, Presi dent , BMW Gr oup I n dia said, “ W i th the lau nch of the fi rs t-e ver BMW 6 Se ries Gra n Tu ris mo , we c rea t e d a new s egment i n the I n dia n luxury c ar m ar ket . The f irs t- e v e r BMW 6 Series Gra n Tu ris mo immed ia te ly s t an ds out from the c r owd due to i t s s t riki ng pre s ence an d all u ri ng coupe style. W i th the tr a dem ar k BMW d rivi ng pleas u r e a nd l ong- di s t an ce comfort , i t c r e a te s an un rivall ed e xperien ce for both the dr iver a nd pass enge rs. The s ucce ss of the f irs t-e ver BMW 6 Se ries Gra n Tu ris mo will now be t a ken for war d as we pre s ent it i n a new d iesel varia nt , b roa de ni ng the ran ge of choices for ou r d is ce r n in g custome rs .”



The ex – s how r oom p ri c es of the f irs t- ever BMW 630d Gran Turismo are as f oll ow s –



B MW 6 3 0d G r a n T u r is m o L u x u r y L i ne : IN R 66, 50 , 000

B MW 6 3 0d G r a n T u r is m o M S po r t : IN R 73, 70 , 000



The ex – s how r oom p ri ce of the BMW 630i Luxury Line is as f oll ow s –



B MW 6 3 0i G r a n T u r i s m o L u x u r y L i ne : IN R 61, 80 , 000



* Pri ce pr evaili ng a t the t i m e of i n v o i c i ng wi ll be a pp li c a ble . D elivery wi ll be m a de on ex – s howroom . Ex – s howroom price (i nc l us iv e of GS T ) (i nc l compens a tion ce ss) as a ppl i c a ble but ex c l ude s R o a d T a x, R TO s t a tuto ry t axes/ f ees, oth er l oc al t ax/ c ess levies and insura nc e. Pri ce s a nd opt i ons are s ubject to c ha ng e w i thout pr i o r notice . Fo r furthe r i nfo r m a tio n, ple as e cont a ct y o ur l oc al Author iz ed BMW Dealer.



The f irs t- ever BMW 6 Series Gra n T uris mo is availa ble in the fo ll ow i ng m e t alli c pai ntwo r k s: M i n eral W hi te , Gla c i e r Silver, M e dit erra ne a n B l ue a nd R o yal Bu r gundy Re d b rillia nt effect . Th e e x c l u siv e me talli c p ai ntwo r k s for the M S po r t ra nge i nc l ude C ar bon B la ck a nd B l ue s tone .



The ra nge of f i ne upholste ry combi na tions in the f irs t-e v e r BMW 6 Se ri e s Gra n T uris mo Lux ur y Line has Le a the r ' Da ko ta ' Ca nbe rra B ei g e e x c l us iv e s titc hi ng / piping i n co ntras t | Ca nbe rra B ei g e, Le a the r ' Da ko ta ' Cognac e x c l us iv e s titchin g/ p i ping i n co ntras t | B la ck a nd Le a the r ' Da kot a ' Iv o ry W hi te e x c l us iv e s t i tchi ng/ p i ping in co ntras t | B la ck /Dar k Coffee .



The ra nge of f i ne upholste ry combi na tions in the f irs t-e v e r BMW 6 Se ri e s Gra n T uris mo M Sport has Ex c l. Le a the r ' Na ppa' Iv o ry W hi te e x c l us iv e s t i tch ing/ pip i ng in co ntras t | B la ck /Dar k Coffee a nd Ex c l. Le a the r ' Na ppa' Mokk a e x c l us iv e s titchin g/ p i ping in co ntras t | B la ck



On top of i t s l ist of be s t- in -c lass fea tu r e s, the BMW 630d Gra n Tu ris mo offe rs a dd i t i on al s egment-f irs t g a me-c ha nging techno l ogie s. With the Remote Control Parking funct i on , a d river c an m a neu v e r the v e hi cle i nto a narr ow p arki ng s pace from out si de u si ng the BMW D is p lay Ke y. Be si des other vehi cle relat ed i nform a t ion, the s m art key als o displ ays servi ce re m i nders , c abi n temper a t ure, mi leage range and f uel level.



All accel e rati on and br aki ng act i ons ar e mo ni tored and contro ll ed by the Park D is t an ce Contro l (P DC ), the Parking Assistant with Surround View camera , w hile the engine can be s t arte d and s witched off b y r emote contro l. Surr ound Vi ew s hows a bird’ s – ey e view of the car as w ell as a three-dimens ional i m age of the tra ff i c si t ua t ion. Any obst acles o r oth er road use rs that s uddenl y appe ar can be s potted earlier i n th is w ay.



The s m ar tphone h ol d er in tegr a ted in to the cent r e cons ole all ow s i nduct iv e Wireless Charging for mobi le phone s a nd the BMW D is p lay ke y .



The first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.

The modern design of the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is a true eye-catcher. The generously sized long bonnet builds a distinctive and powerful appearance. Frameless doors, coupé-style low roofline and large automatic tailgate convey elegance and sporting flair. The rear design makes the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo even more attractive. Active rear spoiler provides visual lightness and reduces lift at touring speeds.



Luxury Line uses extensive chrome styling in the BMW kidney grille, front bumper, rear apron and tailpipe to project more class. M Sport brings out the sporty character and powerful presence through M Aerodynamics package, which comprises items such as black fins for Air Breathers, a special design for side skirts and rear apron, large front air intakes and M Sport Brake. Exclusive ‘M’ designations on the side, ‘M’ door sill finishers, car key with ‘M’ logo and ‘M’ light alloy wheels reminisce the motorsport legacy of BMW.



The interior impresses with an accomplished balance of dynamic driver-orientation and luxury. Together with an elevated seat position and spacious interior, it ensures first-class comfort. The rear compartment provides three comfortable, full–sized seats with generous legroom and headroom. A relaxed and harmonious lounge atmosphere is created thanks to optimised noise insulation, a two-part panorama glass roof, electrically operated adjustable rear seats with comfort cushions for headrest and electrically operated sunblinds for rear side windows. Ambient Lighting with six selectable light designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. Exclusive fine wood interior trim with highlight trim finisher Pearl Chrome further accentuates exclusivity. M Sport uses exclusive ‘Nappa’ Leather upholstery in contrast stitching that imbues the interior with a sporty personality. Comfort Seats for driver and front passenger ensure a relaxed drive thanks to electrical–adjustment, memory– function and enhanced thigh-support. The 630d M Sport comes standard with soft close function as well. The soft-close function for the doors is the perfect expression of the vehicle’s elegance and mastery. It allows the doors to be closed conveniently and securely, with little effort or unpleasant noise.



The large, variable-use interior and modern functionality of the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo highlights its qualities when it comes to accommodating luggage and carrying out other transportation jobs. The single-piece tailgate opens and closes electrically as standard, and with Comfort Access (standard on 630d), this process can be initiated hands- free with a movement of the foot under the rear apron. The luggage compartment has a capacity of up to 1,800 litres thanks to a 40/20/40 split. Even with rear seats fully occupied, the boot still offers 610 litres of space.



The fi rs t-e ver BMW 630d Gran Tu ris mo br eaks the i nn ova t i on b arri e r with g a me-c ha nging t e chn ol og ies. H an ds do the talkin g w i th BMW Gesture Control, which is par t of a ri gorou sly thought-out ope ra t in g concept th a t r ecogn izes six pre-def i ned ha nd m ov ement s for cont rol of a numbe r of funct i on s. The BMW Display Key all ow s d riv e rs to kee p in cont ac t w i th the ir c ar r ound the clock . Be si de s fue l lev e l an d s e rvi ce- r e la ted i nform a t i o n, the co l ou r d is p lay c a n als o i ndi ca te whethe r the car ’ s doo rs, w in dow s a nd p a no ra mic g lass s un r oof ar e cl ose d or not . Fu r the r h i g hli ght s i nclude the Welcome Light Carpet , which is projected from the side sill to welcome p ass enge rs i n gla morou s s t yle.



Every BM W pu shes the front iers of techn ol ogy an d i nn ova t i on . The f irs t-e ver BMW 630d Gran Tu ris mo is eq ui pped with a n e xt e nsiv e ran ge of BMW ConnectedDrive sys t e m s li ke the BMW iDriv e m ul t i funct ional ins t r um e nt d isplay ( with 10 . 25 i nch touch s c r een an d touch cont roll e r), BMW N avi g a tion Pr ofe ssi on al, W ireless Apple Car Play, Par k D ista nce Cont rol, BMW Apps , Harm an K ar don Surr ound Sound Sys tem a nd Connect ivi t y th r ough B lue tooth / U SB . The Rear – Sea t E nt e rt ai nm en t sys tem i nclud es two 10 .2 i nch co l ou r s c reens be hi nd the front- s e a t b ackr e s t s, a B l u Ray pl ay e r, HDM I connect i on for mobile s, as we ll as vari ous connect i on s for MP3 p lay e rs an d game cons oles. BMW H ea d- U p di s p lay in the M Sport varian t , w i th fu ll co l ou r p r oject i on , lea ds to comp le te concent ra t i on on the r o ad.



The i nn ova t iv e d iesel engine from the BMW E ff i cientD y n am ic s fa m ily offers cons i de ra b ly more s p iri ted powe r d eliv e ry as we ll as s pont an eou s r e s pon siveness e ven a t l ow engine s peeds . T ha n ks to un rivall ed BMW TwinPower Turbo techno l ogy , i t blends m axi mum powe r w i th e x emp lary eff i cienc y. The th r ee- li t r e six -c yli nde r die sel engine of BM W 630d Gran Tu ris mo produce s an output of 195 kW / 265 hp an d a maxi mum torque of 620 Nm a t 2 , 000 – 2 , 500 r pm . The car ac cele ra t es from 0-100 km / h r i n j u s t 6. 1 s econds .



The 8- s peed Stept roni c Sport Autom ati c Transmission perform s s moot h, al m os t i mpe r ceptibl e gearshi ft s. At any t i m e, i n any g ear , the t rans m issi on co llabora t es p e rfectl y with the engi ne, e na bl i ng i t to de vel op i t s f ull pow er and eff i ciency .



Ov e r wh e l m i n g d r i v i ng c o m f o rt o f t h e f i r s t – e v e r B MW 6 S e r i es G r an T u r is mo i s a r e s u l t o f the BMW D rivi ng Ex pe ri ence Cont rol. I t en a b les the d river to choo s e between d i ff eren t dr ivi ng mode s to sui t di vers e dr ivi ng condit i ons – Sport, Comfort , Comf or t+ , E co Pr o an d A da pti ve. The a d a pti v e 2- axl e air s u s pen si on with au tom a t i c sel f- levelli ng not on ly pro vi de s s upr e m e ride comf or t but als o shar pen s the car ’ s d y n a m i cs . Fu r th er m ore, the f irs t- ever B MW 6 3 0d G r a n T u r is m o c ome s w i th a L a un c h C o n t r o l f u n c t i o n as s t a n d a r d.



The f irs t-e ver BMW 6 Se ri e s Gran Tu ris mo pr ovi de s un parallel ed pe r form a nce with cutting-edge safety . BMW’ s e x em plary sa f e t y p r o vi de s opt i m al s uppo r t i n a n y si t ua t i on w i th six air ba gs , Ant i -Lock B raki ng Sys tem (ABS) w i th b ra ke assis t a nd D y n am ic B ra k in g li ght s, D yna mic St a b ili t y Cont r ol (D SC ) in c lu d i ng D y n am ic T ra ct i on Cont r ol ( DTC ), Corne rin g B ra ke Cont r ol (C BC ), H ill D es c en t Cont r ol (HD C ), Si de-impact Pr otect i on , R unf la t ty r e s (R FT ) w i th rein f or c e d si dew alls, elect r onic v e hi c le imm obilis e r, c ras h s en s or , eme r genc y spar e whee l, Act iv e front sea t hea dre s t s, Act iv e Park D ista nce Cont r ol , rear, Attent iv ene ss As sis t a nt , BMW Condit i on B as ed Se rvi ce (I nt elli gent m ai nten an ce sys tem ), Tyre Pr e ss u r e Indica tor , IS OF IX chi l d sea t mount in g a nd W arni ng tr ia ngle w i th first-aid ki t .



W i th BMW EfficientDynamics , the f irs t-e ver BMW 6 Series Gra n Tu ris mo is equipped with the m os t comprehen sive techno l ogy p a ck a ge to r educe fue l con s umpt i on a nd en ha nce pe r form a n ce. Ae r ody na m i c excell ence an d accomp anyi ng r educt i on i n fuel consumpt i on is enh an ced by host of m eas u res s uch as act ive air flap cont r o l for BMW ki dne y g rill, air curt ains, air b reat h ers and a n au tom a t ically ext ending rear spoiler. Addit ional f eat u res s uch as 50 : 50 w ei ght d is t ri but ion, l ow cent re of g ravi t y, i nt elli gent li ghtwe i ght construct ion, autom a t i c s t art/s top funct ion, EC O PR O mode , b rake ener gy r ege neration, el ectric powe r s t eeri ng and mor e, ai d these m eas u res.



BMW Service Inclusive a nd BMW Service Inclusive Plus ar e option ally availa ble w i th the f irs t-e ver BMW 6 Series Gra n Tu ris m o. Th es e s e rvi ce p ac k a ges c over all r out in e s e rvi ce an d m ai nten an ce work w i th a choice of p la n s from 3 y e ars / 40,000 kil omet r e s to 10 y e ars / 2, 00 , 000 kil om e t res. The s e in c lu de o ri gin al BMW p a rts re qu ire d for r out ine s e rvi ce work irr e s pect iv e of how m any time s the s e rvi ce is done . The f irs t-e ver BMW 6 Series Gran Tu ris mo als o com es w i th option al BMW Repair Inclusive t ha t c ov e rs the car a ddit i o nally from th ir d y e ar of ope ra t i on to m axi mum sixt h year, a fte r the complet i on of the s t andar d two- y e ar w arra nt y pe riod. Thu s, the car is c ov e r ed for w arra nt a ble r ep airs for up to six y e ars without any m il e a ge li m i t a t i on s. Togethe r, these p acka ge s p rovi de comp l ete p eac e of m in d a nd f r eedom to en j oy u nl im i ted dr ivi ng p leas u r e .



Internet: www.bmw.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindia

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official Thetheandwhf te fMW 6 Sesanmos athe– Sport,ridethetheMW 60ds wth a Lunl fn asd.cutting-edgeParkTyrefirst-aidthethetofuelasflapairairasallworkfrom 3/ 40,000to 10workthethefromtothethefortotheseto

Source: Businesswire