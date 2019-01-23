Andersen Global Announces Collaboration with Budapest Law Firm

by businesswireindia.com

Andersen Global announced a collaboration agreement with Szabo Kelemen & Partners Attorneys, a respected law firm based in Budapest, Hungary. Hungary marks the 38th country in which Andersen Global offers legal services, expanding the international association’s growing presence in Eastern Europe. Andersen Global is now present in more than 46 countries worldwide.

Founded over two decades ago, Szabo Kelemen & Partners began as the legal arm of EY in Hungary. The firm has since grown to be the premier law firm in Budapest. The team is comprised of more than 30 professionals with decades of legal experience and international accolades, and will continue to advise local and international clients on tax, corporate and commercial issues in various industries.

“We started as part of the Big Four, and over the last several years, as we’ve watched Andersen Global grow and set the client service bar higher, it was fitting and natural that we join forces to provide our clients with the very best, seamless service across the globe,” said Tamas Szabo, Founder and Managing Partner at Szabo Kelemen. “We look forward to working closely with our fellow collaborating firm in Budapest, OrienTax, as well as all the Andersen Global member and collaborating firms worldwide, to bring the very best service and solutions to clients.”

“Tamas and his team bring the type of expertise, professionalism and dedication that makes others stand up and notice,” said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO. “We are continuing to expand our capabilities in this region with the objective of becoming the standout legal and tax practice in the area. The combination of Szabo Kelemen & Partners and OrienTax make a very impressive and competitive platform for Andersen Global in Hungary.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has over 4,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 129 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

