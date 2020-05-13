Andersen Global Debuts in Mauritania, Continuing its West Africa Expansion

by businesswireindia.com

Andersen Global continues its African expansion as Nouakchott-based legal firm Chinguity Law joins the organization as the first collaborating firm in Mauritania.

Chinguity Law is a full-service legal practice founded in 2009 and is comprised of more than six attorneys practicing throughout the country. The firm has two locations in Nouakchott and represents individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and international corporations. The firm specializes in an array of sectors including family, business, employment, banking and finance, corporate and insurance.

“Client service is our top priority and working with professionals that share like-mindedness is extremely important to us,” said Office Managing Partner Boumiya Hamoud. “Our collaboration with Andersen Global provides our clients with a more comprehensive range of services and enhances our ability to deliver quality, seamless coverage regionally and globally.”

Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO, added, “Boumiya and his team demonstrate their passion for stewardship and will play a significant role in our African expansion strategy as they are our first entry into the country and add depth to our existing presence in West Africa. We will continue to expand our capabilities throughout the continent as we add similar groups who share our core values and vision.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 5,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 168 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

