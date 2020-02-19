Andersen Global Enters Morocco; Expands Presence in Northern Africa

by businesswireindia.com

After continuing expansion throughout Southern, Eastern and Western Africa, Andersen Global strengthens its presence in Northern Africa via a Collaboration Agreement with Morocco-based advisory firm M.A. Global Consulting (MAGC).

MAGC was founded in 2005 by Office Managing Partner Mehdi El Attar and has grown to include three partners and nearly 30 professionals. The firm provides tax and legal services including bookkeeping, accounting supervision, legal advice, tax advice, management consulting, and information system assistance and organization.

“For the past 14 years, we have taken great pride in our stewardship and providing the best-in-class services to our clients,” Mehdi said. “The opportunity to collaborate with Andersen Global is an honor that will allow us to take our service offerings further, broadening our resources and reach around the globe.”

“As we continue to expand our platform in this region, teaming with likeminded individuals ensures we are even better equipped to provide seamless, best-in-class service worldwide,” said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO. “Mehdi and his team set the standard. This collaboration is another key link in the expansion of our organization in Africa and addresses an important market that positions us for continued growth opportunities.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 5,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 167 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

