09 Jan 2019, Edition - 1275, Wednesday
Andersen Tax Expands in Turkey

by businesswireindia.com

January 9, 2019

Business Wire India

Andersen Global is proud to announce an expanded presence in Turkey as local member firm, Andersen Tax, opens a fifth office in the city of Denizli in January. Andersen Tax in Turkey, which also has a presence in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir and Bursa, first became a member firm of Andersen Global in January 2018, and has experienced rapid growth in the region.

 

“The addition of a location in Denizli gives Andersen Tax a strategic leg up in this key market,” said Ersin Nazali-Cagdas Guren, Managing Partners at Andersen Tax in Turkey and a member of the European Regional Board of Directors of Andersen Global. “Andersen Tax in Turkey is the only firm which has five offices in Turkey, and our steady growth is a good barometer that clients are responding to our services and approach. Our aim is to be close to our clients and to provide qualified services promptly in a business mind manner.”

 

“Adding a presence in Denizli is a result of our continued penetration in the market as well as the quality services provided to our clients there,” said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO.

 

Andersen Tax is the Turkish member firm of Andersen Global, an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has nearly 4,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 127 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

 

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

