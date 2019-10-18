Angelina Jolie Wears Platinum Jewelry to The Premieres of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Angelina Jolie wore Platinum jewelry from Robert Procop to the world premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Los Angeles, on September 30th.

Scorpion brooch with white round brilliant diamonds (50 carats), set in platinum

Note: The brooch was a design collaboration between Robert Procop and Angelina Jolie. The one-of-a-kind design is not currently for sale, and may be auctioned off for charity in the future.

Procop shared, “The brooch has existed for some time, but Angelina waited for the perfect moment for it to make its debut. With the gown she selected and the nature of the premiere, the stars aligned.”

Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

Angelina Jolie also wore Platinum jewelry from Cartier to the European premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in London, on October 9th .

Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

Note: This is the second time that Angelina wore Platinum jewelry to the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere. Angelina previously wore a one-of-a-kind Scorpion brooch designed by Robert Procop to the world premiere of the film in Los Angeles, on September 30th.

