18 Oct 2019, Edition - 1557, Friday
Angelina Jolie Wears Platinum Jewelry to The Premieres of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Covai Post Network

October 18, 2019

Angelina Jolie wore Platinum jewelry from Robert Procop to the world premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Los Angeles, on September 30th.

 

  • Scorpion brooch with white round brilliant diamonds (50 carats), set in platinum

 

Platinum jewelry Scorpion brooch 

 

Note: The brooch was a design collaboration between Robert Procop and Angelina Jolie. The one-of-a-kind design is not currently for sale, and may be auctioned off for charity in the future.

 

Procop shared, “The brooch has existed for some time, but Angelina waited for the perfect moment for it to make its debut. With the gown she selected and the nature of the premiere, the stars aligned.”

 

Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

 

Angelina Jolie also wore Platinum jewelry from Cartier to the European premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in London, on October 9th.

 

  • Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

 

Note: This is the second time that Angelina wore Platinum jewelry to the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere. Angelina previously wore a one-of-a-kind Scorpion brooch designed by Robert Procop to the world premiere of the film in Los Angeles, on September 30th.

 

Rare and precious, platinum jewellery is truly a perennial red-carpet favourite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Platinum is one of the rarest metals & always stand out making a distinctive style statement. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.

 

For more information, please visit Platinum Guild International India’s sites:

@Trueplatinum950

www.preciousplatinumindia.mobi.

 
Source: Newsvior

