Antalya Homes: ‘We Have Sold 12 Properties Through Virtual Tours Despite Pandemic’

Due to social-distancing measures, global production has declined drastically, with many sectors taking steps to adapt to “the new normal.” The real-estate industry has responded to the crisis by conducting sales and rentals through virtual tours.

Antalya Homes has successfully sold 12 properties through remote property selling methodology TeleProperty. (Photo: Business Wire)

Within the last month, Antalya Homes, the real-estate company preferred by foreigners wishing to buy property in Turkey, has successfully sold 12 properties worth a total of $1 million through remote property selling methodology TeleProperty, amid rising demand from European countries. The exchange rates have also created a perfect opportunity to buy real estate in Turkey as upon the pandemic, foreign currencies have gained 15% against the Turkish lira in a month’s time.

Online real-estate sales through TeleProperty

“We have adapted to new conditions by developing innovative solutions for those who want to buy property in Turkey. TeleProperty lets us provide customers with all property details, such as title deed information, floorplans, prices, availability, and licensing. Customers can also take online viewing tours to examine properties in detail,” Antalya Homes Chairman Bayram Tekçe explained.

“We negotiate with the seller on behalf of the buyer to determine price and conditions. We then deliver the final contract and all necessary documents to the customer, both online and by mail. Through TeleProperty, we have sold 12 homes (in Istanbul, Antalya, and Alanya) to German, Swedish, and British citizens within the last month alone.” Tekçe added.

Locals bought 30,000 properties by online title transfer system

“Last year, 45,000 properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey, which is known for its touristic attractions and its unique investment opportunities,” said Tekçe, who also serves as vice-president of Turkey’s Real Estate International Promotion Association (GIGDER).

He added: “Real-estate companies have broken new ground in the use of technology in Turkey, which ranks among the top three countries preferred by foreign property buyers.

Meanwhile, Turkish authorities have launched WebTapu, an online platform for title deed transactions following the coronavirus outbreak. Between March 18 and 31, a total of 29.748 homes were sold to buyers of all kinds by this application.”

