Appzillon Powered Sathapana Mobile Voted Best Banking App in Cambodia For 2019

Appzillon Mobile Banking powers the digital transformation at Sathapana Bank. Sathapana Mobile, has been recognized as Cambodia’s best mobile banking application in the 2019 Global Banking & Finance Awards. The bank received the honour from the UK-based Global Banking & Finance Review.

Sathapana Mobile has served as the gateway to the bank’s growing omni channel digital ecosystem. Customers can now login in from mobile and Internet banking channels with seamless user experience and enterprise grade security. The app is also playing an important part in bringing about financial inclusion.

Available in both the App Store and Google Play, Sathapana Mobile allows users to conveniently view account balance and transaction history, view loan repayment schedules, open or close fixed deposits, transfer funds both domestically and internationally, transfer funds to payment service providers such as WING, PiPay and TrueMoney, pay bills, top up prepaid mobile number, and access credit card services among other useful features.

Mr. Lim Aun, CEO at Sathapana Bank commented, “We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition as a fitting testament to our strong commitment to offer a secure, fast and easy mobile banking portal with practical functions. This award is a confirmation that we are heading in the right direction in the digital era. In 2018, we focused on a significant infrastructure investment to boost our technology platform capabilities that will accommodate the entire spectrum of our ever-expanding business. Our new mobile banking platform, which aspires to be a lifestyle app, also offers a differentiated and unique customer experience.”

Mr. S Sundararajan, Executive Director at i-exceed commented, “We are thrilled at the fact that our joint efforts has helped Sathapana Bank win this prestigious award. This is another feather in our cap. As an organization, our mission has always been to be the preferred digital transformation partner to help banks realize their digital ambitions and this recognition proves that we are on the right track. We wish Sathapana Bank all the very best in their future endeavours.”

About Sathapana Bank

Sathapana Bank is one of the leading commercial banks in Cambodia with total assets of over US$ 1.7 billion and more than 4,000 employees. Sathapana Bank provides its customers full banking services and has also partnered with mobile payment providers, WING, Pi Pay, TrueMoney and Ly Hour Pay Pro.

About i-exceed

i-exceed technology solutions is a FinTech company that powers digital transformation of some of the world’s leading banks and financial institutions. Appzillon, the flagship offering from i-exceed, consists of Appzillon Digital Banking and Appzillon Digital Experience Platform. Over 80 financial institutions worldwide and millions of their customers worldwide use Appzillon for their digital banking needs.

