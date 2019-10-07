  • Download mobile app
07 Oct 2019, Edition - 1546, Monday
ArtIllume Makes its Presence Felt at the Dell Designathon Event

Covai Post Network

October 7, 2019

The third edition of the Dell Designathon with the theme Smarter by Design’ was conducted last month. Dell Designathon is a one-of-a-kind design challenge intended to bring creativity and technology together to inspire the designs of future.

 

ArtIllume Founder Mr. Hitesh Kumar discussing the importance of new media arts & design

 

The on-site finale was conducted in 4 cities i.e Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and BangaloreMr. Hitesh Kumar who is the Founder of ArtIllume was invited at the event as a judge for the Motion Design category. Apart from judging the event, Hitesh also briefed the participants about the importance of New Media Design and how his brainchild – ArtIllume is paving its way into India.

 

Dell Designathon’s theme demanded the participants to keep a holistic approach towards what is brewing in their imagination and how they envision it to manifest. The ‘Smarter by Design’ theme was then sub-divided into 3 categories for the participants’ i.e Intelligent (Spatial Design), Intuitive (Product Design) and Immersive (Motion Design).

 

Expressing his views on the event, Hitesh Kumar, Founder, ArtIllume said, “The 21st century has witnessed the explosion of artistic experimentation enabled through the technology and people are excited about it. Events like Dell Designathon is essential to tap the huge potential in a country like India and to bring forth the unparalled talent of this diverse Indian crowd.’’

 

“We here at ArtIllume also plans on making the new media design technology accessible to a large number of artists and students to experiment and showcase their new media artworks,” he further added.

 

About ArtIllume

As a one of a kind new media platform, ArtIllume conducts these seminars across India as part of their work as incubators, educators and keepers of this new world of art and technology. They have been making immersive art in India and around the world for some time. Now they want to involve the new generation in this very infectious process. Why Einstein and Picasso, they say? In this world, C V Raman also meets Amrita Shergill. India is the perfect holding ground for doing away with boundaries, art for science’s sake and tech in the service of art.  

 

For more about ArtIllume, click here www.artillume.org.

 
Source: Newsvior

