ASAL by Abu Sandeep x Motisons Jewellers – The Collaboration

The ASAL by Abu Sandeep collaboration with Motisons Jewellers from Jaipur was announced as ASAL, the diffusion label by Abu Sandeep, unveiled its debut Bridal Collection at an exclusive fashion event with The Wedding Junction Show. The buzz is high as fashionistas, brides to be, grooms and their families look forward to a spectacular collection of wedding wear. And what’s a wedding ensemble without fabulous jewellery.

“Jewels are an intrinsic and vital part of an Indian wedding. They are essential. We are delighted to announce that Motisons will be our jewellery partner for ASAL by Abu Sandeep. We will curate jewels from their wonderful collections to compliment and accessorise our ASAL by Abu Sandeep collections. We look forward to working with their team closely over the next year to bring jeweled beauty to our fashion,” – Abu and Sandeep.

“A beautiful amalgamation of enticing attire paired with alluring jewels that intensify the beauty of a bride. We are delighted and look forward to a wonderful collaboration with Abu- Sandeep. Their detailed craftsmanship to every piece is what resonates with the core values of Motisons jewellers. Together we can create meticulous pieces to compliment the ASAL collection,” – Sandeep and Sanjay Chhabra, Director of Motisons Jewellers.

The ASAL Bridal Collection was accessorized for the Wedding Junction fashion show with fine traditional and modern jewelry from renowned Jaipur Jewellers, Motisons. Their award-winning bridal jewellery on the ramp provided the perfect complement to the spectacular ensembles and was sported by showstoppers Ananya Panday, Bhoomi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan.

Ananya Panday in ASAL by Abu Sandeep The Bridal Collection and Motisons Jewellers

Ananya Panday for ASAL by Abu Sandeep

Ananya Panday opened the show in The Illusion Collection: A Black organza circular skirt embroidered in multicolored mirrors and paired with a black tulle mirror blouse with ruffled sleeves. A deeply glamorous ensemble that spells mesmerizingly hypnotic style. She wore a traditional borla with diamond polki and rubies by Motisons Jewellers.

For the Finale Ananya wore an off-white, tulle Deco mirror skirt embroidered in the mirror in gold and jewel tones. An embroidered mirror bralette with exaggerated, layered, statement sleeves completed the stunning ensemble which oozed modern romance, enhanced with contemporary chandelier pattern studded with diamond polkies and 24 carat jadau by Motisons Jewellers

Bhumi Pednekar in ASAL by Abu Sandeep The Bridal Collection and Motisons Jewellers

Bhumi Pednekar for ASAL by Abu Sandeep

Inspired by the majesty of heritage Palace of Mirrors, architecture, Bhumi wore an Orange tulle 'Sheesh Mahal’ skirt with Mughul floral bursts embroidered in silver mirrors with a Touch of green and pink. A traditional katori choli, lavishly embroidered in mirror and a long tulle head veil finish her look. She wore a three carat polki with clustered with natural rubies and pearls by Motisons Jewellers.

For the finale, Bhumi wore a deep purple Georgette ghagra from The Gota collection. Majestically embroidered in gold and silver gota with accents of silk resham embroidery. Pink borders created the perfect contrast to the purple. A shoulder Dupatta fully embroidered in gota jaali and a pink Banarasi net head veil dupatta with gota flowers completed the ensemble. She wore a bridal set with all polki with 22 carat gold and jadau. She also wore a special cocktail ring with semi-precious stones studded with diamond by Motisons Jewellers.

Kartik Aaryan in AJSK Man and Motisons Jewellers

Kartik Aaryan for AJSK Man

Kartik Aaryan's ensemble was a shocking pink silk Bharatpore jacket, expertly embroidered with floral and fauna motifs in off-white silk thread and gota. Worn with an off-white Jamdani kurta with gota detailing and churidar. He wore a polki haar with natural carved emeralds to enhance the ensemble by Motisons Jewellers.

About Motisons

Established in 1998, Motisons, is today, one of the most renowned Jewellers in Jaipur. With an exceptional focus on quality and design, Motisons is recognised across the globe for their creativity and constant evolution. Motisons specialises in Contemporary Diamond, Custom heritage Kundan and Polki, Pearls and Gold Jewellery. The collections are a unique meld of tradition and contemporary elegance, to create highly feminine, flawlessly crafted, beauty.

Motisons Jewellers have been awarded time and again for their work.



Awards and Recognitions from Domestic and International Organizations.

2019- Honouree JNA Awards 2019 (Hong Kong)

2018- India’s Coolest Store 2018 – By IJ – Indian Jeweller

2018- JAS 18 – Third Price for our Design

2018- Store of the Year – By Retail Jewellers Guild

2017-18 – India’s Most Preferred Jewellers – By UBM India

2016 – Store of the Year – By Retail Jewellers Guild

