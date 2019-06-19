Ascend Completes Investment in Reliability, Capacity of NTA Chelate Production

by businesswireindia.com

Ascend Performance Materials, a global provider of premium chemicals, fibers and plastics, announced today the completion of a multimillion-dollar reliability and capacity investment in nitrilotriacetic acid production at its Chocolate Bayou facility in Alvin, Texas. The investment increased production of the company’s biodegradable chelate, FlexaTrac™-NTA, by over 10 percent.

“Demand for our FlexaTrac-NTA has increased by nearly 30 percent over the past two years,” said Jonathan Craig, vice president of specialty chemicals at Ascend. “Our continued investment in capacity and production is about providing our customers with a biodegradable, cost-effective solution that meets their needs.”

FlexaTrac-NTA is a highly effective chelating agent used primarily in industrial cleaning and oil and gas applications to bind to and isolate heavy metal ions. NTA has a higher binding capacity than other widely used chelates currently available in the market.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials is a global premium provider of high-quality plastics, fibers and chemicals and is the world’s largest integrated producer of PA66 resin. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Ascend has nine global locations, including five fully-integrated manufacturing facilities located in the southeastern United States and an engineering plastics compounding facility in Europe, all dedicated to the innovation and safe production of nylon 6,6. With three of the world’s largest chemical processing facilities, Ascend’s materials form the building blocks for products used in everyday applications from apparel to airbags, cable ties to circuit boards and carpets to car parts. Ascend’s 2,600-person global workforce is committed to making a difference in the communities we serve and leading the development of nylon 6,6 solutions that inspire everyone, everywhere, every day.

More information about Ascend can be found at www.ascendmaterials.com

