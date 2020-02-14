Aster DM Healthcare Announces 100 percent Legal Ownership of its Business in Dubai

by businesswireindia.com

The Group received approval of the Dubai Authorities to hold 100% legal ownership in Dubai as compared to the previous 49%

Nearly 80% of the Group’s revenue comes from the GCC market

The global healthcare service provider Aster DM Healthcare announced that the UAE government has allowed 100% legal ownership of its business in Dubai. Earlier, as per UAE law requirements, nationals of the UAE were required to be the legal/registered owners of the UAE companies and the foreign investors were allowed to hold upto 49%. With the recent development, the Government of UAE granted approval of 100% ownership to foreign companies in approved sectors. Subsequently, the Government of UAE released the list of sectors which could hold 100% foreign ownership, in which the Healthcare sector was also included.The completion of transfer of 100% legal ownership of the subsidiaries in the Emirates of Dubai is expected to conclude by the end of current financial year.Sharing his views on the development,said, “Dubai is a significant market for us as it contributes almost 80% to our GCC business. I thank and appreciate the Visionary Rulers of UAE for this forward-looking change in law which will give impetus for more investments into the country.”Source: Businesswire