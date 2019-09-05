Avanse Launches Exclusive Education Loan Offer on Teacher’s Day

by businesswireindia.com

Avanse Financial Services, one of India’s leading education-focused NBFCs, today announced an exclusive ‘Teacher’s day’ education loan offer for students all across the country. Under the scheme, Avanse is set to provide special rates – a discount of 0.5% – on all education loans as well as a discount on loan processing fees for students whose co-borrower is a teacher or who want to pursue teaching courses, in India or Abroad. In a bid to pay gratitude to teachers and encourage a thriving educational eco-system in India, Avanse will be offering these discounted rates for the entire month of September.



By encouraging and enabling more students to pursue teaching courses, the initiative is strongly in line with Avanse’s holistic outlook towards supporting and sustaining the fundamental stakeholder to strengthen the foundations of the Indian education industry.



Mr. Amit Gainda, CEO, Avanse Financial Services, shares his remarks, “Avanse has consistently spearheaded the education lending segment with its highly unique and growth enabling bouquet of products and services. Our Teachers’ day offer is another step in the right direction of propagating education and making student loans affordable & accessible for every deserving Indian student. Through this, we intend to acknowledge the role of teachers in our academic and professional lives and would like to support their children as they embark on their educational journeys. We are elated to also use the opportunity to encourage more students to pursue teaching courses in order to address the current gap in the industry with respect to the dearth of skilled teachers in the eco-system. As one of the leading education-focused NBFCs, Avanse continues its efforts to facilitate a holistically growing environment in the Indian education sector.”



Widely known for possessing a customer-centric, digitally agile culture and platform, Avanse Financial Services has been able to build a strong niche in the Education lending landscape. With an array of products and services to offer with best in class turnaround in the industry for loan sanctions, Avanse continues to provide superior services to its wide range of customers ranging between Education Loan and Education Institutional Loan portfolios.

Source: Businesswire