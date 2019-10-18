Ayushakti Ayurved Hosts International Ayurveda Practitioners for a Week-long Program

Foreseeing a reverse trend, Ayurveda practitioners/heilpraktos from foreign nations are visiting India to study, opting for traditional Ayurveda. Ayushakti Ayurved, pioneers of authentic ancient treatment methods in India having a global presence since past 31 years is all set to host a hi-level international delegation of Ayurveda practitioners from USA, UK, Germany, Austria, Holland and Australia from 14th to 19th of October in the country. The theme of programme will be ‘Basics of Pulse Reading & Herbal Pharmacology' which will facilitate visits to herbal gardens, Training/workshop at Goa Ayushakti centre on Pulse reading and Ayurveda, induction at spice garden and exchange of interactive educational discourses with the team and research analysts of Ayushakti Ayurved. Around 10 resource persons and international practitioners from renowned institutes of the countries will be a part of this exchange programme.

Vaidya Smita Naram, the Founder of Ayushakti Ayurved explaining the finer points of pulse reading

For the past 31 years, Ayushakti Ayurved, headquartered in Mumbai, India has been serving people worldwide with its proven herbal remedies and authentic ancient detox (panchkarma) treatment methods.

Participants learning more about Ayurveda and its properties at Ayushakti Goa

Vaidya Smita Naram, the Founder of Ayushakti Ayurved and world renowned Ayurveda expert along with her expert team of Ayushakti doctors successfully helped more than one million people from 108 countries suffering from Asthama, allergies, Arthritis, Diabetes, Psoriasis, Depression, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Back pain, Fibromyalgia, Obesity, Infertility, female health problems, High Blood Pressure, Skin & Hair Problems, Epilepsy, Autism, IBS, children health problems, and many other chronic health challenges. Ayushakti’s herbal remedies have been exported to the U.S.A., Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Russia for the past 29 years.

Vaidya Smita Naram, the Founder of Ayushakti Ayurved and world renowned Ayurveda expert shares, "My purpose of life is to help millions of people across the world and only way to reach out to those people is by training doctors & practitioners across the world. This education week brought doctors, naturopaths, ayurveda practitioners from USA, Australia Germany, UK, Austria & Netherlands who had over 10-15 years of experience with Ayushakti. With practical training sessions of Ayushakti Ayurveda, they could go deeper into the knowledge of Pulse Reading and hone their skills to accurately diagnose the physical or mental concerns faced by the patients.”

Jo Formosa, participant from Health Dynamics (Australia) shared, “I have been practicing Ayushakti way of Ayurveda from the past 10 Years. The one week workshop, helped me learn Pulse reading, the importance of herbs and what is in the herbs, also how to teach pulse reading. This workshop aided me to have more clarity with pulse readings of my clients and gave me a better structure to train my team and more knowledge of the herbs, and its positive impact on one’s health conditions.”

Dr. Stephen Wechsler Network Chiropractic (New York) further added, “I am practicing Ayushakti way of Ayurveda for the last 14 years. In this, One week of Ayushakti Ayurveda workshop, I found that I can teach well Ayurveda to others and I can implement the treatment on my patients at a deeper level.”