Bajaj Corp Restages Its Iconic Brand Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil for the First Time in 25 Years

Bajaj Corp has unveiled a brand new packaging for its flagship brand Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil. For the first time in 25 years, the brand has changed its packaging. The brand’s new look aims at targeting the new age consumers & build on its key imagery attributes of lightness, nourishment & premium feel in an environmentally sustainable manner.The brand roped in UK based design agency Pentagram to help design the biggest change in its history. The brand has moved on from its classic colour palate to a premium pearl maroon and gold combination. The bottle is sleeker and the label takes an almond-like tactile effect. The brand ideology remains the same, focusing on providing a light, non-sticky, hassle free way of hair oiling, with the benefits of almond oil & 300% vitamin E nourishment.With an emphasis on the betterment of the environment, the Rs 10 pack which is a mass rural consumption pack will be introduced in a recyclable PET jar format. Also, its lead SKUs – 50,100 and 200ml ml are sold in environment friendly glass bottles.The 360-degree campaign featuring Parineeti Chopra as the brand ambassador of Bajaj Almond Drops went live September 07, 2018 across TV and digital mediums.on the core idea behind the new packaging,said, “As a brand, we have always believed in resonating with our ever-evolving audience. The new packaging is a crucial step for the brand and it signifies our endeavour to reach out to the new age consumers while maintaining our brand philosophy of Load Mat Lo. Having said this, our emphasis will always continue to be on providing a light, non-sticky almond hair oil. ”Source: Businesswire