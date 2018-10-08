Bajaj Finserv Gamifies ATOM to Hire Top B-school Talent

by businesswireindia.com

Bajaj Finserv, the financial services conglomerate of the Bajaj Group, has launched a gamified campus competition ‘ATOM’ to engage and hire bright young minds in building solutions for futuristic BFSI scenarios. The focus of the competition is to ideate and build solutions around how and what needs to be done today to be ready for tomorrow. Bajaj Finserv aims to assess and identify innovative, technologically driven and entrepreneurial minds that can be hired to drive the growth of the company. Through this competition, Bajaj Finserv will be looking for students who can come up with that BIG IDEA which is destined to lead the change.ATOM, an innovative competition is played in both ways, as a team of students and as individual player. In this competition, participants will be given 5 futuristic problems revolving around investments, lending and insurance to build ideas and solutions to prepare for solving an unforeseen problem or leverage a possible opportunity. The top 5 teams qualifying for the finale will make presentations to an esteemed panel of Bajaj Finserv’s Senior Leadership Team. As rewards, the winners will not only receive exciting cash prices but also will be considered for pre-placement offers and interviews., “ATOM gives students the most steadfast view of Bajaj Finserv’s innovation-centric culture. Taking a series of challenging and creative assignments to the B-schools gives us an opportunity to recognize and test the abilities of young talented people. Our vision is to further develop ATOM into an incubator for talent, projects and partners; going beyond the program’s original twin goal of communications and talent sourcing.”The competition is launched across the top 16 management institutes in India including the IIMs (Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta, Indore, Kozhikode and Lucknow), FMS Delhi, ISB, IMT, JBIMS, MDI, NMIMS etc. With a footfall of 4612 students 565 teams across the 16 campuses, ATOM, an un-case study program offers a chance to peek in the future, predict the direction of how financial products and services would be retailed in the future and build ideas and solutions for the customers of tomorrow.Source: Businesswire