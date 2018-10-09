BCW Brings on Terry Neal as Executive Vice President, Managing Director, Public Affairs and James Cook as Executive Vice President, Managing Director, New York Technology

by businesswireindia.com

BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe), a leading global communications agency, today announced the addition of top public affairs and technology experts to its U.S. team: Terry Neal has joined the firm as Executive Vice President, Managing Director, Public Affairs and James Cook has joined as Executive Vice President, Managing Director, New York Technology. Neal is based in Washington, D.C. and Cook is based in New York.

“Terry and James represent the high caliber of talent that BCW attracts, which makes us such a powerful partner to our clients,” said Chris Foster, President, North America, BCW. “Both Terry and James are world-class counselors with deep experience working with Fortune 100 clients and developing integrated communications solutions that make an impact on clients’ bottom lines. I am confident that Terry’s background in journalism and his expertise in advising on policy and regulatory matters, and James’s global perspective and track record in building business, will be of enormous value to our clients.”

Neal has more than two decades of experience in media, advocacy and strategic communications, managing multi-platform campaigns for clients spanning the automotive, consultancy, energy, financial and technology industries. He also is a veteran crisis counselor, having advised government agencies and sovereign nations on their communications needs. Before joining BCW, he ran his own consultancy, Neal Communication Strategies, LLC, and served with The Podesta Group, Fannie Mae, CGI Federal, Light Squared and Hill + Knowlton Strategies. Neal began his career in the media, as a national political reporter, columnist and editor at The Washington Post, Miami Herald and Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel. As a newspaper reporter, Neal had more than 2,000 published bylines and more than 200 television appearances across CNN, MSNBC, NBC and PBS.

Cook has more than 20 years of experience working both in agencies and in-house, creating and implementing integrated communications strategies for consumer, corporate and technology companies ranging from early stage start-ups to large multinationals. He has extensive expertise in devising, planning and implementing global, North America, Asia, UK and pan-European communications campaigns, including management and coordination of a network of global / regional agencies. Cook joined BCW from Edelman where he led Revere NY, Edelman’s in-house technology boutique, where he doubled revenue in one year. Cook also led the Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence in Edelman’s New York office. Before that he spent eight years with Edelman in Beijing and Singapore, running their respective technology practices. Earlier in his career he held senior roles with MSL in Toronto and Weber Shandwick in Beijing, Toronto and London driving double-digit revenue growth in each role.

