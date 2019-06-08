Bharatpe Appoints Former IKEA Marketing Leader as its Marketing Head

BharatPe – Truly ‘Indian’ fintech company serving the offline retailers and businesses through UPI payments, lending, and other financial services, has announced the appointment of Abhishek Shah as the Marketing Head. In his previous roles, Abhishek played an instrumental role in building IKEA’s India setup and it’s launch last year.

Speaking on the announcement, Ashneer Grover, Co-founder of BharatPe said, “We are delighted to welcome Abhishek to team BharatPe. As we continue to ease business for small merchants in India, he will provide the creative vision for our growth and together, we shall strive to create the largest network of small merchants in India.”

“In the past few months, we have onboard over 8,00,000 merchants, and we are aiming to enable over 10 million merchants over the next two years. Abhishek's entrepreneurial mindset and a deep understanding of the industry will be instrumental in leading this growth. His first task would be the launch of high decibel campaign with Salman Khan,” Ashneer added.

Abhishek Shah, Chief Marketing Officer at Bharatpe

Abhishek Shah has an extensive experience in building and growing brands and comes with a deep knowledge of consumer insights and triggers. Previously, Abhishek has worked with category leader brands like IKEA, IPL franchises and Tata Group among others across business and marketing roles.

Commenting on his appointment, Abhishek Shah, Chief Marketing Officer at Bharatpe said, “Being in the industry, I have been observing the growth trajectory of BharatPe. Working towards transforming and strengthening India's digital payment ecosystem, and it is a privilege to receive an opportunity to work with the team here, to bridge the gap between digital disruption and consumer engagement to build BharatPe as a trusted brand.

About BharatPe

BharatPe is a truly ‘Indian’ fintech company serving offline retailers and businesses with payments, lending, and other financial services. Co-founded in 2018 by Ashneer Grover and Shashvat Nakrani, BharatPe has established operations in 13 cities, serving over 8 Lakh merchants across Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Mysore, and Visakhapatnam. The company is on track to serve over 25 Lakh merchants on its network by the end of 2019.

With the vision to become a holistic fintech platform for merchants, the company has launched India’s first UPI Bahi Khata, a full stack service & networking app for all merchants, big or small, that allows them to track payments in real-time, maintain ledger (khata), request payments on SMS via UPI payment links, avail loans, and track supplier payments by uploading bills.

BharatPe has appointed Salman Khan as brand ambassador to promote UPI payments in the country. The company is on an aggressive growth spree and will be launching a brand advertising campaign with Salman Khan shortly. The company’s new brand campaign with Salman Khan will be focused towards educating merchants and users about BharatPe services, lending, and UPI payments.

BharatPe has raised three rounds of funding worth $17.5 million till date. The $15.5 million Series A funding raised by the company is the highest Series A funding in Indian startup Industry till now. Insight Partners has joined the company’s existing investors, Sequoia and Beenext, in the latest round of funding. BharatPe plans to deploy the funding towards scaling its operations and pursue its mission of empowering millions of merchants with UPI payment and lending within the next two years.

BharatPe’s mission is to make lending easier for merchants, & payments FREE for all businesses. The company aims to become the utility app for 1 Crore+ offline merchants in India for all their business needs.