Bilfinger Westcon Commits to Employee and Contractor Safety Excellence by Adopting ProcessMAP’s Safety Platform

May 13, 2020
ProcessMAP Corporation, the industry leader in offering a data intelligence platform for employee Health and Safety, and Environmental Sustainability (EHS) announced today that Bilfinger Westcon Inc., a diversified and full-service industrial construction and maintenance contractor, is strengthening commitment to safety excellence by adopting ProcessMAP’s software.
Founded in 1981, Bilfinger Westcon provides a comprehensive range of construction and maintenance services to industrial processing facilities throughout the United States. The organization’s strong commitment to excellence in safety, health and the environment resulted in achieving more than 11,000,000 man-hours without a lost time incident. The organization has adopted ProcessMAP’s platform to achieve the following key business objectives:
While the industrial construction and maintenance company has mature safety processes in place, the enterprise technology landscape was fragmented with multiple platforms, which resulted in creating data silos that did not communicate with each other. Additionally, with multiple technology solutions at play, data had to often be manually entered, resulting in data duplication and inconsistent data analysis.
With ProcessMAP’s industry leading safety cloud platform and mobile solutions, Bilfinger Westcon will be able to realize the following benefits:
“At Bilfinger Westcon, we already have a mature and proven safety program to drive employee safety and project execution. However, our current state of multiple siloed platforms has not been efficient to manage safety holistically,” said Dwight Abshire, VP of HSEQ, Bilfinger North America. “Adopting ProcessMAP’s technologies gives us an opportunity to completely reimagine our safety processes while accelerating accountability and transparency across the board,” he added.
“ProcessMAP is excited to partner with Bilfinger Westcon to showcase how a robust and innovation-driven EHS platform can deliver a holistic, single pane of glass view of various safety processes across an organization by removing various data silos,” stated Jagan Garimella, CTO, ProcessMAP Corporation.
About Bilfinger Westcon Inc.
Founded in 1981, Bilfinger Westcon is a diversified industrial construction and maintenance company that provides a comprehensive range of industrial services to large processing facilities throughout the United States. The company specializes in large-scale construction and maintenance solutions for a diverse mix of clients. The industrial markets served include oil and gas, refining, chemical, agriculture and food processing, power, biofuels, renewables, mining/minerals, and specialty services. To learn more please visit online at https://westcon.bilfinger.com/.
About ProcessMAP Corporation
ProcessMAP is the leading EHSQ process and data intelligence platform that empowers our customers to minimize risk, assure compliance and ensure safety. ProcessMAP’s analytics-driven cloud platform and advanced mobile-first solutions enable digital transformation, process consistency and data harmonization to drive actionable intelligence. We are headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with locations across the globe, serving more than 3 million users in 27+ languages in over 140 countries. ProcessMAP has multiple innovation centers across the US, Canada and India with EHS, sustainability and technology professionals supporting global as well as regional customers. For more information, visit www.processmap.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005106/en/