Bilfinger Westcon Commits to Employee and Contractor Safety Excellence by Adopting ProcessMAP’s Safety Platform

ProcessMAP Corporation, the industry leader in offering a data intelligence platform for employee Health and Safety, and Environmental Sustainability (EHS) announced today that Bilfinger Westcon Inc., a diversified and full-service industrial construction and maintenance contractor, is strengthening commitment to safety excellence by adopting ProcessMAP’s software.

Founded in 1981, Bilfinger Westcon provides a comprehensive range of construction and maintenance services to industrial processing facilities throughout the United States. The organization’s strong commitment to excellence in safety, health and the environment resulted in achieving more than 11,000,000 man-hours without a lost time incident. The organization has adopted ProcessMAP’s platform to achieve the following key business objectives:

Provide its customers with greater visibility to Bilfinger Westcon’s construction and maintenance safety performance

Develop a centralized infrastructure to effectively manage key safety programs across all projects and sites enterprise-wide

Seamlessly monitor and manage the safety of employees, contractors, sub-contractors and the overall projects and sites in remote locations

Proactively mitigate safety risks by driving business decisions based on actionable insights and advanced analytics

Empower project and site managers with the requisite tools and solutions to drive safety at each location

Optimize all health and safety processes over a unified and integrated EHS platform

While the industrial construction and maintenance company has mature safety processes in place, the enterprise technology landscape was fragmented with multiple platforms, which resulted in creating data silos that did not communicate with each other. Additionally, with multiple technology solutions at play, data had to often be manually entered, resulting in data duplication and inconsistent data analysis.

With ProcessMAP’s industry leading safety cloud platform and mobile solutions, Bilfinger Westcon will be able to realize the following benefits:

Proactive management of CAPAs to drive accountability and visibility

Reducing recordable incidents through analysis and real-time data visibility

Driving compliance with OSHA’s recordkeeping and reporting requirements

Strengthening customer confidence by providing transparency into safety performance;

Correlating incident and claims data to reduce workers’ compensation costs;

“At Bilfinger Westcon, we already have a mature and proven safety program to drive employee safety and project execution. However, our current state of multiple siloed platforms has not been efficient to manage safety holistically,” said Dwight Abshire, VP of HSEQ, Bilfinger North America. “Adopting ProcessMAP’s technologies gives us an opportunity to completely reimagine our safety processes while accelerating accountability and transparency across the board,” he added.

“ProcessMAP is excited to partner with Bilfinger Westcon to showcase how a robust and innovation-driven EHS platform can deliver a holistic, single pane of glass view of various safety processes across an organization by removing various data silos,” stated Jagan Garimella, CTO, ProcessMAP Corporation.

About Bilfinger Westcon Inc.

Founded in 1981, Bilfinger Westcon is a diversified industrial construction and maintenance company that provides a comprehensive range of industrial services to large processing facilities throughout the United States. The company specializes in large-scale construction and maintenance solutions for a diverse mix of clients. The industrial markets served include oil and gas, refining, chemical, agriculture and food processing, power, biofuels, renewables, mining/minerals, and specialty services. To learn more please visit online at https://westcon.bilfinger.com/.

About ProcessMAP Corporation

ProcessMAP is the leading EHSQ process and data intelligence platform that empowers our customers to minimize risk, assure compliance and ensure safety. ProcessMAP’s analytics-driven cloud platform and advanced mobile-first solutions enable digital transformation, process consistency and data harmonization to drive actionable intelligence. We are headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with locations across the globe, serving more than 3 million users in 27+ languages in over 140 countries. ProcessMAP has multiple innovation centers across the US, Canada and India with EHS, sustainability and technology professionals supporting global as well as regional customers. For more information, visit www.processmap.com.

