Bipasha Basu Felicitates Winners At Blindwink – India Excellence Awards – 2019

by businesswireindia.com

Excellence

,

conceived and initiated by

Blindwink

. The most sought after awards were organized on 15th December 2019 (Sunday) in Taj Hotel at Bangalore by

Blindwink

The list of awardees are:

Education Winners are:

Best Placement Group Of Institutes In Gujarat

– Sigma Group Of Institutions, Best Bank / PSC / KAS Coaching In South India – Presidency Career Point, Most Impactful Career Counselling and Education Consultancy in Bangalore – Meritline,

India's Best Overseas Medical Education Consultants

– World Education Centre, Best Immigration Consultants in Ferozpur – Aerial Immigration Consultants,

Most Dedicated Educationist & Principal In North Maharashtra, India

– Dr. Fr. Sheejan Thomas CMI, Chavara Institutions, Maharashtra, Most Impactful Woman Educationist & Corporate Trainer In Mumbai – Manisha Agrawal (CEO, Exuberance Academy), Best PG Medical Coaching Institute in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh – Ingenious and Advanced Medical Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (CCIAMS, Hyderabad), Best Aviation Hospitality Institute for Academic & Placement Excellence in South India – Blue Wings Group Of Institution(College Of Aviation & Management Studies), Best Innovative Robotics Program For School And College – Srisha Robotics Academy, India's Leading IT Training Institute –

IICL- Indian Institute of Computer Learning, Outstanding Youth Educationist For Excellence in Medical/ Engineering Entrance And School Coaching in Central India – Sai Professional Academy, Best Emerging Woman Entrepreneur And Social Worker In India – Radhe Radhe Welfare Society, Best CBSE / ICSE Tutorials In Navi Mumbai – Nirmaan Tutorials, Iconic Edupreneur For Quality Education to Rural Students In Chandauli – Rajaneesh Singh/ J. S. Public School, Chandauli, Best Aviation Hospitality Training Institute In South India –

MJ Group of Companies, Outstanding Educationist Promoting Indian Heritage & Cultural Education – Ms. Poornima Rajini,

Most Influential Woman Edupreneur in Early Childhood Education in Bangalore

– IVSS Education (OPC) Private Limited,

Most Influential Woman Edupreneur In Karnataka

– Dr. Priya Gaddgi Modi MBBS, MD radiology, The Best Quality Teachers Training Pan India – Institute of International Teachers Training, Best Visitor & Study Visa Consultants in Punjab – My Choice Visa Advisers.

Healthcare & Research Sector Winners are:

India's Most Impactful Woman Healthcare Entrepreneur

– Dr. Payel Biswas Soo, Best Multispeciality Homeopathy Clinic – Dr. Vinay R, Best Innovative Researcher Of The Year – Dr. Ranjita Shegokar, Best Homeopathic And Cosmetologist In Mumbai – Dr. Mahek Qureshi, Excellence in Aesthetic Medicine & Woman Entrepreneur in Holistic Healthcare – Dr Lita Mohapatra, Founder/ Director Clinilogic Aesthetics, Pharma, Health & Wellness Centre, Best Biotech Lab in South India – Xcellogen Biotech India Pvt Ltd, Best Researcher Award – Lekshmi Gangadhar, Outstanding Excellence & Contribution In Modern Homeopathy Science & Treatment – Dr. Vijaykumar A. Mane (M. D. Homeopathy), Excellence In Providing Quality Healthcare Services In Trivandrum – SP Multi Speciality Hospitals Pvt. Ltd., Innovative Excellence In Pharmaceutical Sector – Converge Biotech Private Limited., Most Trusted Weight Loss Clinic In Maharashtra

–

Dr. Dahane's Diet And Weightloss Clinic, Outstanding Excellence In Skin & Hair Services, North East – Dr. Paramita Gogoi,

Best Woman Entrepreneur For Health Tech Innovation

– Sugandha / Docttocare, Outstanding Services To Community In Oral And Pediatric Healthcare In Hubli –

Dr. Rishika Habib,

Outstanding Academic Excellence In Healthcare Skill Development & Management In India

– Dr.Ramya Hari/Apollo Medskills Limited,

Outstanding Contribution In Agarwood Plantation & Conservation In India

–

AWK Research India Pvt. Ltd (Dr. Shamsudheen, K P), Outstanding Contribution In Advanced Dental And Endodontics In Coimbatore – Dr. A. Ashok Kumar Apple Dental Care.

Real Estate Achievers / Architects / Decor & Designing Winners are:

Best Trending Smart Furniture Company in India

– Spacemax Indoor Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Most Innovative Hi Tech Interior Designers – Innerscapes, Most Innovative Interior Designer In Raipur – Priyanka Agrawal, Fastest Growing Turnkey Interior Designers In Bangalore – Kredenza Interior Studios, Best International Interior Designer – Design by Lavassa / Imandeep Singh Lamba, The Most Innovative Interior/Architects in Delhi – YellowArchStudio by Kushal G., Best Consumer Rated Interior Designing Firm In Kolkata – Krishnendu Parui / Crew For You Handyman Service Pvt Ltd, Best Woman Entrepreneur For Excellence In Architecture & Designing – Iconic Design Solutions, Best Bespoke Interior Designing Firm In Eastern India – Insignia Interior, Best Innovative Architects & Landscape Designers in Central India – Ar. Sumit Jhawar, Young Dynamic Entrepreneur For Creative Excellence In Designing – Mr. Pulin Shah ( Kal Designs), Best Green Compliant Interior Designers –

Ms Seme Nadvi (Samay Innovation), Best Bespoke Luxury Space Designers In Delhi NCR – DDJ Studio, by Ruchi & Shashank, Leading Premium Home Decor & Designing Company In Hyderabad – Gruhasutra Innovative Interiors Pvt,

Best Builders of Affordable Housing Projects In Rajasthan

– UniqueShree" – An Initiative By Unique Builders, Jaipur, Most Preferred Exquisite Luxury Designers In Bangalore –

Samanta's Studio, Best Online Platform For Architecture, Interior Design And Building Construction Industry – Archiipedia Pvt. Ltd,

Best Turnkey Design build Firm In South India

– Radianz Interiors,

Best Emerging Real Estate Developers –

Saish Construction, Youngest Emerging Architect In Nagpur – Ar. Ritu Chanekar M/s Ritu And Associates, Young Entrepreneur For Innovative Excellence In Interior Decorative Laminates – Shivalik Roy, Royale Touche Inc, Best Consumer Rated Designers In Delhi – Good Fortune Designs, Best Commercial Interior Designers In Mumbai – Shaikh Consultants, Best Emerging Interior Designers In New Delhi – Dexterous Dessins, Most Stylish Architecture & Design Studio In Bangalore – Int-Hab architecture+design Studio, Leading Manufacturers Of Concrete Blocks/ Bricks & Pavers In Assam – Devi Udyog, Most Innovative Architects & Interior Designers In Mumbai –

ESI Design Studio.

Art/Fashion / Beauty / Fitness/Photography Industry Winners are:

Best Handloom Banarasi Weaving Textile & Lifestyle Products

– M/S Twinkle, A&N Signature/ Best Florist in Ranchi – Nasif Ahmed/ A&N Signature,

Best Trending Western & Ethinic Clothes Collection With Competitive Prices In Kolkata

– Decor Diva by Puja Jaiswal prop. Kiran Jaiswal, Youngest International Supermodel – Ananya Rai, Most Stylish Bridal Makeover Artist in Chennai – Karthika B3 Bridal Studios, Best Bridal And Critical Makeover Artist In West Bengal – Sneha Adhia / Sneha's Makeup Studio & Academy, Best Wedding Wear Designers in West Bengal – Rosetta’s Wedding Store, Most Promising Makeup And Hair Artist In North Eastern India – Pretty Women Skin Care Clinic, Most Creative Freelance Makeup Artist & Hairstylist In North India – Makeover By Stuti, Best Professional Makeup Artist And Trainer In Maharashtra – Poonam Bhoir (Poonamsbridalstudio & Makeup Academy), Best Bridal Boutique In Bangalore – The Bride by Garima Maheshwari, Most Inspiring Young Woman Entrepreneur for Excellence in Dance & Fitness Training – Megha RC,

Most Preferred Makeup Artist in Bangalore

– Divya Ashokkumar, Best Beauty Salon & Academy In Jalandhar – Kajal The Family Salon, Yogesh Kumar, Best Beauty & Skin Care Salon Chain in Tamilnadu – STUDIEO7, Best Designer Men Apparel Couture In Bangalore – IM-Magnet (Stylist – Arunn Raj ), Most Preferred Celebrity Makeup Artist In Tamil Nadu – Sowmya Deepak, Best Of India Contemporary Artist – Kruti Raghani Mehta, Most Creative Young Fashion Designer In West Bengal – Jahnabi.

Products & Service Industry Winners are:

India's Most Influential Success & Wealth Mentor

– Darshan Somaiya, Most Influential Social Media Expert – Yogendra Singh Rathore, Best Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani Food Chain In Chennai – SS Hyderabad Biryani Pvt. Ltd., Best Facility Management Services Pan India – M/s Golden Hospitality Services Pvt. Ltd., Fastest Growing AI and Digital Transformation Company – Pactera Technology International Ltd., Leading Designer Saree Retailers In Hyderabad – Jagadamba Sareers, Leading Growth-Oriented Digital Marketing Company in India – lessburn, Best Luxurious Resort & Water Park In Gujarat – Mahi Watergate Resort & Club, Best Financial Planning service provider in Bangalore – SIMHA & CO, Fastest Growing Software Solutions Service Providers In South India – 1help Technology & Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Best Coco Peat Exporters In Tamilnadu – Agro Green Coirs, Pollachi, Leading Iron & Steel Traders In West Bengal – Bhagwati Steelmet Pvt. Ltd., Best Financial Services Consultants In North India – Oriel Financial Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Most Trusted Business Financial & Tax Planning Services Company In India – IBG Fincon Pvt. Ltd., Fastest Growing Cement Manufacturing Company In India – Powercon Cement Limited, Most Trusted Ethnic Gold Jewellers in Nashik – Dattaji Kapile Sons Shubhrishi Jewellers, Best HR & Corporate Services Company Pan India – Workfreaks Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd., Best Solar Lights & Products Suppliers In Patna – Nitya Nand Ojha, Most Impactful Woman Entrepreneur For Excellence In Hospitality Sector – Ms. Nasriein, Fastest Growing Designer Socks Brand – Keva Socks (Mr. Khozema Jiruwala), Most Effective Tarot Reader & Spiritual Healer – Namrata P. Nayak, Best IOT Startup With Social Impact In Trivandrum – Kudoworld Techbay Pvt. Ltd., Best In The Field Of Publicity, Branding And Signage In Central India – Shreevidya Arts And Graphics, Most Inspirational Youth – Selfhelp Author – Anu Kushwaha, Best in Jyotish Gemstones Therapy – Gemstoneuniverse, Most Influential Personality of the Year – Satish Sadasivan,

Best Astrologer & Numerologist In India –

Anamika Rana,

First Indian To Achieve 170 World Records

–

Dr. Dipak Harke

, Most Successful Youngest Entrepreneur in Jharkhand –

Shubham Gupta (Founder-Vivaah Luxury Weddings, Good Spoon Lounge and restaurant), Most Influential Entrepreneur In Food Catering Business – Sudip Ghosh,

Most Trusted Certified Financial Advisors In India

–

Advizorindia, Best Designer Furnishing Handloom Retailers In Gulbarga Karnataka –

Mr. Ravindra Muttin,

Asia's Youngest Licensed Pilot and Youngest Honorary Doctorate Holder in Aviation –

Khooshvin Balgobin, Best Premium Food Caterers In Mumbai – Food Craft Mumbai, Best Banquet Hall For Wedding & Events In Kolkata – Myrah Banquets, Most Impactful Woman Entrepreneur For Home Made Food Start-up In Kolkata – Debjani Mukherjee, Best Tech Start-up For Online Food Delivery In Train – RailRestro ( Yescom India Softech Pvt Ltd ), Best Credit Analysts & Counselors In India –

Apoorvaa Foundation ( NGO ), Best Internationally Renowned Cake Artist – Prachi Dhabal Deb, Fastest Growing Health Friendly & Durable Cookware Brand In India –

La Sante Innovations Pvt. Ltd.,

India's Leading VDSeal, Plumb Pack Brands Industrial & Engineering Products Recycle Rubber/Plastic Exporters –

V. Dipesh Kumar & Co.,

Best Credit Expert & Counselors In India –

Credit Counseling Services .

Social Service Winners are:

Outstanding Service Excellence in Women Empowerment and Counselling for Special Children in India

– Dr. Shila Dasgupta,

Best Social Service For Upliftment Of Underprivileged & Orphan Children In West Bengal

– Bondhu Ek Asha, Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur Helping Women To Rise – Vertica Dvivedi, Young Inspiring Evangelist For Depression Awareness & Prevention – Amrita Roy.

Source: Businesswire