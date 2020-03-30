Bisleri Salutes and Services Packaged Drinking Water to India’s Frontline Fighters

by businesswireindia.com

ensure that essential supplies like safe and clean drinking water is available to them so they stay hydrated

Bisleri is taking special precautions in shipping the required quantity packs to designated areas so to avoid any further risk of infections. The distributors and loaders are given fresh T-shirts, sanitisers, gloves and masks while delivering the packages. All distribution vehicles are washed with soap solution externally and sprayed with IPA internally. Personal hygiene policy is being strictly followed across all the Bisleri units.

Bisleri, India’s most trusted brand salutes the spirit and courage of the frontline fighters who are braving the outbreak to keep the nation going amid the COVID-19 crisis. To acknowledge the efforts of the real heroes who are rendering fearless services as doctors, nurses, policemen, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, government officials and other essential services, Bisleri has pledged to offer free packaged mineral water to them across India.Free packs of bottles have already been distributed across hospitals, police stations and traffic signals in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi, UP, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. The company aims to cover more areas and distribute free water to people in other essential services as well.Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd talking about this initiative said, “In such difficult times, we believe every bit counts and we want to do everything in our capacity to support our consumers and communities we operate in. All the people on the frontline fighting are doing a commendable job guarding the nation. We want toat the same time reduce their exposure to contaminated water surfaces.”Source: Businesswire