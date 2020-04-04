BitHull Overtakes ASIC Market with New FPGA Miners

by businesswireindia.com

BitHull S.A. ( www.BitHull.com ) is pleased to announce the launch of its two new crypto miners BH Miner and BH Miners Box. These miners have been built around Field Programmable Gate Array or FPGA mining technology, the latest breakthrough in crypto mining. FPGA mining makes use of the new generation of FPGA chips capable of delivering high hash rate power at low power consumption. Owing to its outstanding features, FPGA mining is expected to overtake ASIC mining very soon.

BH Miner and BH Miners Box are multi-algorithm miners capable of mining bitcoin, litecoin, ethereum, and monero. BH Miners Box is a box combining 6 BH Miner units connected to each other. Mentioned below are the key features of the two miners.

BH Miner Hash Rates: Bitcoin: 360 TH/s, Litecoin: 60 GH/s, Ethereum: 15 GH/s, and Monero: 3 MH/s

BH Miners Box: Bitcoin: 2160 TH/s, Litecoin: 360 GH/s, Ethereum: 90 GH/s, and Monero: 18 MH/s

Power consumption: 550W and 550W x6 for BH Miner and BH Miners Box respectively

The outstanding design of BH miners is ideally suited for use at home or any other location with low humidity. Compared to ASIC, FPGA chips require relatively less energy to operate and generate a bigger hash rate power, making BH miners a cheaper and more profitable option.

"If you are looking for a surefire investment opportunity while remaining home quarantined because of COVID 19, take home our new miners today. Powered by the revolutionary FPGA technology, these miners are noiseless, simple to use, and designed to generate quick ROI," said Matias Milet, Vice President of BitHull S.A.

For more details, please visit https://www.bithull.com/

About BitHull: BitHull S.A. is a technology company dedicated to developing next-generation hardware for cryptocurrency mining. The company is run by a team of experts with a track record of delivering world-class tech components such as FPGA chips to numerous industry heavyweights.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200403005458/en/

Source: Businesswire