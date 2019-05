Blau Takes the Furniture Industry by Storm

by businesswireindia.com

Blaü – a leading global brand of modular furniture, bags two prestigious awards – the World’s Greatest Brands Award 2018-19 for Asia and GCC area, held in Dubai, and the Specialty Retailer of the Year Award 2018-19, held in Delhi, amongst participating brands from 54 countries.Blaü is the first-of-its-kind collaboration of German R&D, Italian Design and flawless Indian assembly. Incidentally, Blaü is the only furniture brand in the world with a 60-second Furniture Configurator that allows you to customize and design a Wardrobe in 60-seconds.Talking about the company’s double-barrelled purpose, it’s Managing Partner, Mr. Siddhant Anand says, “While the industry focuses on the "How" and the "What" (product-centric), we focus on the "Why". Our purpose is to spread happiness through our range of furniture. Great design is only the beginning for us. We focus a lot on the functionality of every piece of furniture. This helps us give our customers seamless access to futuristic furniture today."Currently present in 6 cities in India – Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Vizag, Mysore – the company plans to be in 15 cities by the end of 2020.Visit www.blauliving.com for more details.Source: Businesswire