BLVD Club Rings in 2nd Year Anniversary With an Art Exhibition for a Cause

by businesswireindia.com

To commemorate its 2nd year anniversary, BLVD Club, Bangalore’s first private luxury club hosted a curated art exhibition on Sunday, December 1, 2019 in association with Symphony of Colours. The art exhibition showcased an exquisite collection of art by 10 world-renowned artists, with diverse styles and varied mediums including acrylic, charcoal, and more.

The collection of art was envisaged keeping in mind the love for art and the passion for connecting people, with notable artists including

BLVD Club is all about creating the ideal setting for an indulgent lifestyle for its members and brings together a niche community of distinguished and eminent individuals. With subtlety and elegance in strong focus, the club offers 100,000 sq. ft. of state-of-the-art sports, recreational, business and dining facilities, along with the signature BLVD Club services to craft an experience that is truly a class apart.

From prominent actors, sportspersons, industrialists and corporate celebrities, the club’s strong member base comprises of Bengaluru’s elite and also international members from 45 countries across the world. The demographic strongly plays a role in the event calendar for the year. For instance, apart from celebrating Diwali, Indian Independence Day and Holi, the club also inculcates an international flavour by celebrating St Patrick’s Day, Halloween and the Swedish Midsummer to name a few.