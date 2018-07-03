  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
03 Jul 2018, Edition - 1085, Tuesday

BMGI Enters Into a Strategic Alliance With Software Technology Company – Greysoft

by businesswireindia.com

July 3, 2018

Business Wire India

BMGI, a global management consulting firm, has entered into a strategic partnership with Greysoft, an emerging global software technology company, to provide end-to-end solutions to customers on automation. 
 
Mr. Naresh Raisinghani, CEO & ED at BMGI, commented, “We have decided to provide our BFSI clients with a one-stop solution to latest available technology and to identify the top technology fintech providers in the field. Companies today are looking at digitisation to transform their revenue and sales, improve customer experience and increase operational efficiency. We are happy to have partnered with Greysoft, a technology firm specialising in robotic process automation and software strategy, to achieve these goals. We want to help our clients significantly improve productivity, make their processes lean with minimal errors with the help of automation.”
 
“We have worked with a number of key companies to help them solve their tech challenges and move towards digitisation using our expertise in technology, and we are happy to work with a leading management consulting firm like BMGI to provide more holistic solutions to our clients,” said Mr. Sandeep Shenoy, Director at Greysoft. Source: Businesswire

